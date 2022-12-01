Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers reminds fans in Chicago that he's 'still here' after the Packers' comeback win over the Bears
Aaron Rodgers gives his postgame interview after the Green Bay Packers' win over the Chicago Bears. Aaron Rodgers reminds Chicago fans that "I'm still here."
FOX Sports
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins suffer self-inflicted meltdown in loss to 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers defense is among the NFL's best, and yet quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's nightmare day had more to do with the Miami Dolphins quarterback than it did with defensive end Nick Bosa or linebacker Fred Warner or cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. This isn't an effort to take away from...
FOX Sports
Baker Mayfield could be a great backup QB to Brock Purdy and the 49ers | What's Wright?
The Panthers are releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield after he has struggled throughout the entire season. Nick explains the timing of Mayfield’s release has come at an interesting time for the 49ers who suffered a season ending foot injury with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 vs the Dolphins. Nick believes third string quarterback Brock Purdy played well to finish out the game vs. the Dolphins but explains adding Mayfield could be a great backup to Purdy for the remainder of the season.
FOX Sports
Giants and Commanders end in a 20-20 tie
The New York Giants and the Washington Commanders end in a 20-20 tie. Terry McLaurin finished with eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in the tie.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
FOX Sports
Are Joe Burrow's Bengals Chiefs biggest threat to a Super Bowl run? | THE HERD
The Cincinnati Bengals narrowly defeated the Kansas City Chiefs with a final score of 27-24 in Week 13. This is the Bengals' seventh straight win against the Chiefs. Joe Burrow finished with 332 total yards and three touchdowns, while Patrick Mahomes went 16-of-27 for 223 passing yards and a touchdown. What does this show about Cincy? Colin Cowherd explains what makes the Bengals the top AFC threat, including over Kansas City.
FOX Sports
Could Falcons start rookie QB Desmond Ridder? Smith: 'There will be changes made'
ATLANTA — After another close loss, their fourth in five games, Falcons coach Arthur Smith says changes will be coming after Atlanta's upcoming bye week. That probably includes a change at quarterback, where an underperforming Marcus Mariota could be benched for rookie Desmond Ridder, the team's third-round pick from Cincinnati.
FOX Sports
Heisman watch: Did Max Duggan, Stetson Bennett eclipse Caleb Williams?
Ballots are due Monday and the votes will soon be tallied. In one week, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will be revealed. Only a few contenders, all of whom are quarterbacks, remain in a race that was wide-open for most of the season. And with championship week now complete, the most outstanding player in college football might already be apparent.
Tom Brady screams at Bucs teammates as offense sputters vs Saints
Tom Brady was seen screaming at his teammates on the sideline after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers punted to start the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Packers 28-19 win over Bears is BAD for the team moving forward | What's Wright?
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers defeated the Bears 28-19 in Week 13. After the game Rodgers rubbed the loss into the Bears fans by saying “Solder Field has always been a second home to me.” Nick Wright explains it was bad for the Packers to win this game because the illusion of making the postseason is still alive when the Packers should be focusing on playing Jordan Love to decide on picking up his fifth-year option.
FOX Sports
Miami hoping tough 49ers loss prepares it for the postseason
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The biggest thing Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wanted out of Miami’s matchup against San Francisco, besides a win, was for his team to experience a playoff atmosphere. Most of the players on the Dolphins roster have never played in a playoff game, but...
FOX Sports
Jimmy G out for 49ers season, Nick on Tua's limitations | What's Wright?
It looks like the San Francisco 49ers are out two starting quarterbacks after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot in their Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Nick breaks down what the rest of the Niners' season will look like if they only have Brock Purdy, 'Mr. Irrelevant' to depend on, unless they pick up recently released Baker Mayfield, or even rumored option Drew Brees. Plus, the question marks surrounding Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have only grown for Nick Wright, and he lays out why he's not handing out any apologies for being critical of the Miami QB just yet.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson's injury is more devastating for Ravens despite contract issues | What's Wright?
The Baltimore Ravens held on to defeat the Denver Broncos with a 10-9 final score, but not without a big blow: losing Lamar Jackson to a knee injury in the first quarter. For Ravens fans, this feels like déjà vu. Like in 2021, Lamar was injured escaping the pass rush in December when the Ravens were first place in the AFC North. A big difference? Lamar's contract situation. Head Coach John Harbaugh described Lamar's knee injury as 'week-to-week.' While this is devastating for both parties, who is affected more? Watch as Nick Wright explains why the injury is more devastating for the Ravens, not Lamar despite his ongoing contract issues.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13 live updates: Bucs hold early lead on MNF
Week 13 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday with a highly anticipated NFC matchup, as Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints hit the road to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs (5-6) currently lead the NFC South, while the Saints (4-8)...
FOX Sports
How devastating is Jimmy G's broken foot for 49ers? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright and Chris Broussard discuss the San Francisco 49ers current quarterback situation with Jimmy Garoppolo out for the remainder of the season with a broken foot. Broussard weighs in on the injury and explains Garoppolo will leave San Francisco as one of the winningest quarterbacks of all time. Nick explains 49ers backup quarterback Brock Purdy will be able to maintain the offense because it was designed with quarterback at low priority.
FOX Sports
Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'week to week' with knee injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded doubtful Monday about Lamar Jackson's availability for this weekend's game at Pittsburgh. Jackson left Sunday's 10-9 win over Denver with a knee injury. Harbaugh said after the game that it was not a season-ending type of injury. On Monday, he provided an update.
FOX Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes heat up as WR visits teams
The recruiting battle for free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be down to the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Beckham Jr., who suffered a torn ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, has not been willing to work out for teams, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday.
Comments / 0