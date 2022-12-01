It looks like the San Francisco 49ers are out two starting quarterbacks after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot in their Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Nick breaks down what the rest of the Niners' season will look like if they only have Brock Purdy, 'Mr. Irrelevant' to depend on, unless they pick up recently released Baker Mayfield, or even rumored option Drew Brees. Plus, the question marks surrounding Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have only grown for Nick Wright, and he lays out why he's not handing out any apologies for being critical of the Miami QB just yet.

7 HOURS AGO