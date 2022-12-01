Indiana's attorney general wants a state board to discipline a doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old. Her attorney says it's to 'intimidate' providers

Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
SHIRLEY MILLER SHERROD: My husband's heart-to-heart with black voters about runoff
Like most people, black folks in Georgia have a lot competing for their attention this holiday season. But one item on their to-do list is a must: getting to the polls to vote, by any means necessary. With Tuesday’s runoff less than a week away, I can hear my late...
Albany Herald
As Mauna Loa's lava inches toward a key Hawaii highway, some residents recall bygone devastation
From a deep fracture in Mauna Loa's dark terrain, the volcano's magnificent eruption sends geyser-like fountains of lava spraying into the sky. The fissure -- cracked open on the northeastern slope of the world's largest active volcano -- feeds a searing flow of molten rock that cuts through the contours of Hawaii's Big Island. Plumes of volcanic gas, including sulfur dioxide, rise into the air, and delicate strands of volcanic glass, called Pele's hair, float downwind.
