ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wallstreetwindow.com

Sheriff Launches 2022 Christmas Toy Drive In Rockingham County, North Caroina

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Teams with Local Salvation Army to Collect Toys for Rockingham County Families in Need this Holiday Season. Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Teams with Local Salvation Army to Collect Toys for Rockingham County Families in Need this Holiday Season. [Rockingham, N.C.]— This year, Sheriff Sam...
Mount Airy News

Chamber holiday auction kicks off Thursday

Jordon Edwards, events director and Autumn Leaves Festival director, discusses the benefits of the Chamber Champions program. Randy Collins leads the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce and is seen welcoming the members of the chamber to an awards recognition luncheon last week in Dobson. Photo: Ryan Kelly | Mount...
FOX8 News

FOX8 News Team appears at Greensboro Holiday Parade

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The FOX8 News Team made an appearance at this year’s Greensboro Holiday Parade. The festivities are a decades-long tradition in Greensboro and featured large balloons, lavish floats, dance and drill teams as well as local school bands from the middle school, high school and college levels. The parade took place in […]
WXII 12

Fire at Greensboro Family Dollar store

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
Mount Airy News

Marriages

– Mason Anthony Boles, 20, of Surry County to Megan Michelle Arthur, 19, of Surry County. – Clay James Gardiner, 26, of Surry County to Natalie Christine Dubaj, 24, of Buncombe County. – Nicholas Tyler Simmons, 31, of Surry County to Reba Marie Stanley, 28, of Surry County. – Tracy...
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy City Schools create strong public schools

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. Public schools in Surry County are strong. We have three great school systems including Mount Airy City Schools, Elkin City Schools, and Surry County Schools.
WFMY NEWS2

Trinity man charged for light pole he doesn't own

TRINITY, N.C. — Herman Powell is always happy to talk about almost anything. On the day I stopped by his house he bragged about his wife’s garden and all the time she put it into it. The garden is on the side of the house at the end...
WXII 12

Christmas Event Guide 2022 | Holiday light displays, parades, ice skating, Santa, city-by-city events and more

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Oh, Santa. Oh, Christmas. 'Tis the season for all things candy canes, hot chocolate, stockings, ornaments and Christmas trees. It’s also the season for family fun. Check out the WXII 12 Christmas Guide, which includes must-see holiday light displays, a list of parades, places to go ice skating, city-by-city events and where to visit Santa.
Mount Airy News

Do you know the Mountain Man?

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. If you traveled the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains back in...
NRVNews

Hagan, Judy Hall

Judy Hall Hagan, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Christiansburg, VA on December 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Nelson Hall, her mother, Martha Hyde Hall, and her beloved son, Kyle Lee Hagan. She left behind her husband, David Lee Hagan, sister, Carol...
Mount Airy News

Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
WCNC

Mooresville brothers re-name seafood restaurant after late nephew, son

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Harris Brothers opened their seafood market, Harris Brother's Seafood, back in June 2021 at the Mooresville Farmer's Market. Aviston Harris, the youngest of the three brothers, said the idea to open a seafood market was an idea the brothers have had for about ten years. During the pandemic, at a time when a lot of restaurants were forced to shut down, the three started their business adventure.
WFMY NEWS2

4-year-old dead after crash on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers responded to the intersection of Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road where a two-car crash involving injuries occurred. Asman Zahinda, 42, was driving north on Freeman Mill Road with his 4-year-old niece in the back seat. She was not in a child restraint seat. Jem...
WXII 12

2 people airlifted from Fisher River Park Friday

DOBSON, N.C. — Two people were pulled out of the water Friday afternoon at Fisher River Park in Dobson. A Surry County deputy said the two people were in the water for an extended period of time before they were rescued and airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
WFMY NEWS2

Shoppers being targeted by theft in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department would like residents to be aware of a recent larceny trend impacting shoppers. Police are investigating several incidents across Greensboro where wallets are being taken from shopping carts. In most of these incidents, one accomplice works to distract the victim by asking...
Mount Airy News

Two rescued after being trapped overnight

Two people were rescued from Fisher River in Dobson Friday after at least one of them had been trapped there since Thursday, following a nearby traffic accident, according to Surry County officials, but details being released Monday by local officials were still scarce and somewhat contradictory. According to a statement...
WJBF

Irish Travelers from North Augusta arrested in Virginia

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WJBF) – Police in Hillsville, Virginia have arrested two Irish Travelers from North Augusta. According to their Facebook Post, concerned citizens helped Hillsville Police department (HPD) quickly locate, investigate, and arrest the “driveway sealers”on several charges, including; failing to purchase a town “door to door” sales license, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine, […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy