WTHR

Pedestrian injured in Kokomo hit-and-run, driver at large

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian in Kokomo on Saturday. Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road for a pedestrian hit by an SUV around 7 p.m. Police said when they arrived...
WIBC.com

IMPD: Woman Hit and Killed on Indy’s Southeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A woman was hit and killed by someone else driving a car on Indy’s southeast side Monday morning around 6 o’clock. IMPD says it happened at the intersection of East Raymond Street and Churchman Avenue, just east of South Keystone Avenue. The driver stayed at the scene...
WTHR

IMPD investigating person shot on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting late Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the neighborhood south of Arsenal Tech High School. Police were called at 11:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Arsenal Avenue, between New York and Michigan streets, and located a person who appeared to have gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and stable.
wbiw.com

Bloomington man arrested after police say he choked and stabbed mother multiple times

BATESVILLE — A Bloomington man was arrested after investigators say he choked and stabbed his mother multiple times. Police arrested 22-year-old Dalton Hall on multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and strangulation. He is currently being held in the Ripley County jail where he is being held on...
cbs4indy.com

Drivers call southeast side intersection dangerous after woman hit and killed

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating what led up to a woman being hit and killed by a car on the city’s southeast side this morning. IMPD said a woman was hit crossing Raymond St. from Churchman Ave. just before 6 a.m. Monday. The driver who hit the woman stayed on scene and police do not believe alcohol was involved.
WLFI.com

Murder suspect claims to have been across town during killing

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette murder suspect now says he was across town when the murder took place. An attorney for Bruce Alexander Jr., said he was on North 18th Street during the killing of Jeremy Dumas, which he was indicted for along with Willie James and Charlie Moore.
WLWT 5

Batesville police announce arrest made in connection with stabbing

BATESVILLE, Ind. — On Saturday, the Batesville Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to officials, Batesville Police Department officers responded to the Golden Villa Apartments in the 100 block of W. Boehringer Street at approximately 9 p.m. after receiving a request for a welfare check for Heather Mulcahy from a family member.
cbs4indy.com

Monroe County deputy injured after pursuit suspect T-bones squad car

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County deputy was reportedly injured after a pursuit suspect intentionally struck a squad car on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department stated that around 7 p.m. Saturday Greene County central dispatch advised deputies were in pursuit of...
The Exponent

6 arrested on OWI charges in 3 days

Six people were arrested for preliminary drug- and alcohol-related charges between Wednesday and Friday. Alexandra Shelton, a 21-year-old Lafayette resident, was arrested Wednesday about 5:30 a.m. West Lafayette police reportedly took her to jail on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering...
cbs4indy.com

Person dead after near north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after being shot Friday night on Indy’s near north side. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 7:50 p.m. to the 3700 block of N. Washington Blvd. for a person shot. This is near the intersection of 38th Street and Central Avenue. Upon...
FOX59

Man sought in connection with June 2021 double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a double homicide. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is trying to find 33-year-old Lamar Ball. He’s accused of killing Justice Wills and Eric Colvin last year. On June 28, 2021, IMPD officers responded to a crash at […]
cbs4indy.com

Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
WTHI

Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit

GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
Fox 59

IMPD update on deadly south side shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for …. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten...
WIBC.com

Man Found Shot to Death in a Back Yard

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was found shot to death in the backyard of a house on the northwest side of Indianapolis. A neighbor called police just before 8 p.m. and alerted them to the shooting. The shooting happened on West 29th St., near I-65 and just east of Dr. Martin Luther...

