Police request help finding missing Indianapolis man
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 21-year-old Indianapolis man who was last seen late Sunday.
Pedestrian injured in Kokomo hit-and-run, driver at large
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian in Kokomo on Saturday. Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road for a pedestrian hit by an SUV around 7 p.m. Police said when they arrived...
IMPD helps 10-year-old shooting victim
IMPD is working to turn a tragedy into positivity. The department raised $500 for a mother of four after her 10-year-old was shot.
IMPD: Woman Hit and Killed on Indy’s Southeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS–A woman was hit and killed by someone else driving a car on Indy’s southeast side Monday morning around 6 o’clock. IMPD says it happened at the intersection of East Raymond Street and Churchman Avenue, just east of South Keystone Avenue. The driver stayed at the scene...
IMPD investigating person shot on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting late Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the neighborhood south of Arsenal Tech High School. Police were called at 11:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Arsenal Avenue, between New York and Michigan streets, and located a person who appeared to have gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and stable.
Bloomington man arrested after police say he choked and stabbed mother multiple times
BATESVILLE — A Bloomington man was arrested after investigators say he choked and stabbed his mother multiple times. Police arrested 22-year-old Dalton Hall on multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and strangulation. He is currently being held in the Ripley County jail where he is being held on...
Drivers call southeast side intersection dangerous after woman hit and killed
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating what led up to a woman being hit and killed by a car on the city’s southeast side this morning. IMPD said a woman was hit crossing Raymond St. from Churchman Ave. just before 6 a.m. Monday. The driver who hit the woman stayed on scene and police do not believe alcohol was involved.
Murder suspect claims to have been across town during killing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette murder suspect now says he was across town when the murder took place. An attorney for Bruce Alexander Jr., said he was on North 18th Street during the killing of Jeremy Dumas, which he was indicted for along with Willie James and Charlie Moore.
Batesville police announce arrest made in connection with stabbing
BATESVILLE, Ind. — On Saturday, the Batesville Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to officials, Batesville Police Department officers responded to the Golden Villa Apartments in the 100 block of W. Boehringer Street at approximately 9 p.m. after receiving a request for a welfare check for Heather Mulcahy from a family member.
Man arrested after fleeing from police, striking deputy patrol vehicle in parking lot
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man who came into contact with police Saturday evening and fled, then striking a deputy patrol vehicle was arrested and is facing charges, according to Greene County Sheriff’s Department. At 6:57 p.m. two deputies came into contact with a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven...
Monroe County deputy injured after pursuit suspect T-bones squad car
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County deputy was reportedly injured after a pursuit suspect intentionally struck a squad car on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department stated that around 7 p.m. Saturday Greene County central dispatch advised deputies were in pursuit of...
6 arrested on OWI charges in 3 days
Six people were arrested for preliminary drug- and alcohol-related charges between Wednesday and Friday. Alexandra Shelton, a 21-year-old Lafayette resident, was arrested Wednesday about 5:30 a.m. West Lafayette police reportedly took her to jail on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering...
Person dead after near north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after being shot Friday night on Indy’s near north side. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 7:50 p.m. to the 3700 block of N. Washington Blvd. for a person shot. This is near the intersection of 38th Street and Central Avenue. Upon...
Man sought in connection with June 2021 double homicide
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a double homicide. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is trying to find 33-year-old Lamar Ball. He’s accused of killing Justice Wills and Eric Colvin last year. On June 28, 2021, IMPD officers responded to a crash at […]
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
Man sentenced to 53 years in 2020 deadly robbery on Indianapolis' northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was sentenced to 53 years for the 2020 murder of another man during an armed robbery on Indianapolis' northwest side. A jury convicted Dashawn Williams of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after a two-day trial in October. Williams will serve 50 years...
Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
IMPD update on deadly south side shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for …. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten...
Bone found during Sunday search of Herbert Baumeister property
Members of the Hamilton County Coroner's Office and cadaver dogs are searching the property of Herbert Baumeister. Crews found one bone Sunday during a search.
Man Found Shot to Death in a Back Yard
INDIANAPOLIS–A man was found shot to death in the backyard of a house on the northwest side of Indianapolis. A neighbor called police just before 8 p.m. and alerted them to the shooting. The shooting happened on West 29th St., near I-65 and just east of Dr. Martin Luther...
