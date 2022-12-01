PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Smithson Valley 26-21 Saturday afternoon in the UIL 5A-I regional finals at The Pfield. On fourth and goal from the one-yard line with :02 left on the clock, Harrison Robinson made the stop on Smithson Valley’s David De Hoyos as time expired to secure the five-point victory. Before that play, the Rangers had the momentum as a botched punt from the Cougars set Smithson Valley up with first and goal in the final minute of the game.

