Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Prosper vs. Duncanville, Saturday, 4pm, Ford Stadium in Dallas. North Shore vs. Austin Westlake, Saturday, 3pm, Rice Stadium in Houston. Denton Guyer vs. DeSoto, Saturday, 2pm, Ford Center in Frisco. Katy vs. Austin Vandegrift, Saturday, 1pm, Alamo Dome in San Antonio. CLASS 5A DIVISION I. Aledo vs. Longview, Saturday, 2pm,...
Kalen DeBoer Talks About Playing Texas In The Alamo Bowl
Washington was selected to play the Valero Alamo Bowl against Texas. Following the announcement, an excited Kalen DeBoer met with the media and gave his thoughts on things, including what it means to their recruiting efforts in the Lonestar State and to play a high-profile team like Texas on December 29th...
WacoTrib.com
Bears fall out of top 10 as they prepare for Tarleton State
After 54 straight weeks in the Associated Press top 10, Baylor fell six spots to No. 12 in Monday’s poll. In a college basketball era where parity rules, the Bears’ achievement was remarkable. They had been in the top 10 in every AP Top 25 poll since Dec. 16, 2019, winning a pair of Big 12 titles and the 2021 national championship along the way.
Jaxon Baize leads Boerne past Calallen in battle of unbeatens to advance to 4A DI Texas football state semifinals
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Boerne's best season on the gridiron in program history rolled on Friday night. The Greyhounds set the tone early by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. From there, sophomore quarterback Jaxon Baize led the way. Boerne scored on each of its next two possessions and ...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor volleyball gets top-seeded Louisville next
The fourth-seeded Baylor volleyball team will take its swings at top-seeded Louisville on Thursday on the Cardinals’ home court in Louisville, Ky. Baylor (25-6) clinched its spot in the NCAA’s Sweet 16 with a grueling five-set win over Rice last Friday. That marked the Bears’ fourth straight trip to the Sweet 16.
WacoTrib.com
Waco to form downtown parking authority as Baylor basketball arena rises
Waco City Council is set Tuesday to create a municipal parking authority to manage public parking in downtown Waco, especially for events at the riverside basketball arena Baylor University is building. The parking authority will have “limited but specialized powers,” Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said. The authority’s responsibilities will...
WacoTrib.com
Waco's Reid claims world title at weightlifting competition
ORLANDO, Fla. — Waco’s Randy Reid claimed another win at the World Masters Weightlifting Championships on Friday. Reid, 68, competing in the men’s 65-69 year-old division, won gold. He needed a lift of 96 kilograms (211 pounds) in the clean and jerk to take the title. “That’s a lift I haven’t made in four years, but I made it,” Reid said.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
Bryson Washington's last-second TD lifts Franklin over Columbus, into 3A DI Texas football state semifinals
Franklin senior RB Bryson Washington — a Baylor Bears commit — scored a game-winning touchdown run on 4th and 4 with 27 seconds left in the game to seal an exhilarating 24-21 win for the Lions over the Columbus Cardinals in the Region III-3A DI championship game
This Texas spot is the most underrated tourist spot in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling anytime soon? You may not have to leave the state to witness an excellent tourist destination. A new report from HawaiianIslands.com has revealed the most overrated and underrated tourist spots in America, with Texas making both lists. First, let’s start with the positives. According to...
Two Texas cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
KBTX.com
College Station’s defense comes up big to secure trip to state semifinals
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Smithson Valley 26-21 Saturday afternoon in the UIL 5A-I regional finals at The Pfield. On fourth and goal from the one-yard line with :02 left on the clock, Harrison Robinson made the stop on Smithson Valley’s David De Hoyos as time expired to secure the five-point victory. Before that play, the Rangers had the momentum as a botched punt from the Cougars set Smithson Valley up with first and goal in the final minute of the game.
WacoTrib.com
Kristin Kaden Dreyer: Slow down on demolition — Let's reimagine Cameron summer home
Quiet gasps were heard from the audience as Dr. Kenneth Hafertepe showed multiple slides of architecturally significant buildings in Waco that no longer stood. The diverse attendees, threaded loosely together by their desire to learn how Waco used to be, sat in the Mayborn Museum for Hafertepe’s weekday morning class, “Historic Buildings of Waco.”
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overhead
San Antonio, TX.Photo byWikipedia Commons. A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sunny sky above at about 5:15 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan
A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
WacoTrib.com
Waco Animal Coalition redoubles push for microchips as shelter remains closed
Waco-area animal welfare groups are teaming up to get more pets identified with microchips, part of a strategy to protect animals and keep them out of shelter kennels. The Waco Animal Coalition on Saturday launched the community outreach program this past weekend, with a free microchip clinic Sunday, and officials hope to offer future clinics on a monthly basis.
Cirque Italia brings the 'water circus' to Waco
WACO, Texas — Read on to get a promo code for a free child's ticket!. Come one, come all and dive into Cirque Italia's "Water Circus" in Waco this weekend!. Shows will be making a splash at the Cirque Italia Headquarters, 6615 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd., from Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 11.
Hazmat situation reported in Waco
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other traffic-related segments. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat unit is on the scene of a natural gas leak on La Salle Avenue and South MLK Jr. Boulevard. According to its Twitter feed, Waco Fire and the HazMat...
fox44news.com
Waco businessman & philanthropist passes away
Waco (FOX 44) — Friends and family are mourning the death of well-known Waco businessman and philanthropist James Ray Hawkins. He died on November 22nd at Baylor Scott & White Hospital at the age of 86. Hawkins served as a U.S. Air Force Weather Officer from 1958 to 1963...
theforgottensouth.com
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
Comments / 1