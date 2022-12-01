Read full article on original website
College Football Fans Are Done With Gary Danielson
Gary Danielson has said a handful of outlandish things during his time on CBS, and yet, his latest comments about Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. might take the cake. During this Saturday's SEC Championship between Georgia and LSU, Danielson referred to Anderson as a project for NFL teams. Most draft...
Lee Corso Calling For Major Conference Title Upset Today
The College Football Playoff chaos got started on Friday night during the Pac-12 title game. No. 4 USC needed a win over Utah in the Pac-12 championship game to punch its ticket to the playoff. Unfortunately, an injured Caleb Williams wasn't able to lift his team to victory and the Trojans fell by a final score of 47-24.
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is one of the hottest names in the college football coaching world. According to recent reports, he's likely to become the next head coach at Colorado. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Sanders has been recruiting players to Boulder for the past few weeks. The move...
Lane Kiffin Has Message For Kirby Smart After Georgia's SEC Championship Win
Lane Kiffin already revealed his national title pick on Saturday. After Georgia's SEC Championship beatdown of LSU, the Ole Miss head coach congratulated Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs before looking forward to their matchup Nov. 11 of next year. "Congrats on the big win today [Georgia Football and Kirby Smart]....
Look: Here's Who Aaron Rodgers Celebrated His Birthday With
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his 39th birthday. What does a star NFL quarterback do on his birthday? He gets court-side seats to the NBA team of which he is a part owner, of course. The longtime Packers quarterback was spotted at Friday night's contest...
Report: 1 Family Member Not Happy With Deion Sanders
It seems not everyone in the Sanders household agreed with Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado over the weekend. According to Jeff Lightsly Jr., Sanders' son, Shilo, a redshirt sophomore defensive back, was reportedly "upset" that his father was bolting for the Power-5. From the intel that...
Gary Patterson Has Message For TCU, Takes Shot At Ohio State
If TCU wants to leave no doubt that it belongs in the College Football Playoff, it needs to defeat Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship. During the first quarter of the Big 12 Championship, former TCU head coach Gary Patterson went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the big game.
College Football World Furious With TCU's Play-Calling In Overtime
Fans across the country cannot believe how TCU's offense handled their overtime sequence. The Horned Frogs came up just inches short in OT and did not put the ball in Heisman hopeful Max Duggan's hands on their final two downs; leading to an eventual loss to Kansas State in the Big-12 Championship.
Football World Shocked By Head Coach's Departure Monday
Monday morning, the Cincinnati Bearcats reportedly finalized their head coaching hire. It's a shocking one. Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield is leaving the ACC job for the Bearcats head coaching job. Brett McMurphy has confirmed the news. The football world is pretty shocked by the move. "In the end,...
NFL World Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today
Every NFL fan base likes to complain about the officiating, especially when your team is losing. But when you're married to the best quarterback in the league, your comments are going to stand out. Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs are losing to the Bengals, 14-3. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the...
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Report: Deion Sanders' Son Makes Decision On Next School
Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, will apparently be following his dad to Colorado. This comes as no surprise, of course, given Shedeur was playing for Deion at Jackson State. But according to a report, Shedeur has already been doing some recruiting for Colorado. The Buffaloes officially announced Deion's hire on...
Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Big 12 Title Game
On Saturday afternoon, the TCU Horned Frogs took the field for a battle against the Kansas State Wildcats. It's unclear if TCU needs to win the game to remain in the College Football Playoff, but a win would secure its spot. While everyone was hyped for the game, it was what happened before the game that had everyone's attention.
Alabama Football Starter Announces He's Transferring
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is apparently ready for a change. Not long after learning that his Crimson Tide wouldn't be participating in the College Football Playoff, the junior OG announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. I would like to thank Coach Saban, his staff, and the...
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His College Football Playoff Top 4
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his College Football Playoff top four. The longtime ESPN college football analyst released his rankings on Sunday morning. Herbstreit has a somewhat controversial pick, though it's mostly in line with everyone else. Here's his top four:. Georgia. Michigan. TCU. Ohio State. "(Not...
Joe Burrow Had 4-Word Postgame Message For Patrick Mahomes
Joe Burrow got the better of Patrick Mahomes once again on Sunday afternoon. The Cincinnati Bengals topped the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati topped Kansas City, 27-24, on Sunday. Following the game, Burrow had a simple four-word message for Mahomes. "We'll see...
College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Bowl Drama
Despite finishing with an 8-4 regular season record, Notre Dame is still a hot commodity on the bowl market. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, two different bowls--the Gator and Holiday--are battling to secure the Fighting Irish as a participant. "This shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is a...
Look: Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today
Everything aligned for Alabama to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now Nick Saban must hope the selection committee awards his team one of four spots Sunday. Saban campaigned for his Crimson Tide during halftime of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. When asked why his team deserves a bid in a FOX interview, Saban pointed to Alabama's two close road losses, said quarterback Bryce Young was not fully healthy, and argued that his squad would be favored to beat the other teams vying for a playoff nod.
Paul Finebaum Releases His College Football Playoff Top 4
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has released his final College Football Playoff rankings. The official College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out on Sunday afternoon. Finebaum released his final rankings on Sunday morning. There aren't any surprises. “I’m coming down like the chalk here, and it starts...
