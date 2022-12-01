Read full article on original website
Grammy-nominated singer Jill Scott set to take the stage in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Jill Scott is set to take the stage in Macon in early 2023, according to a release from the Macon Centreplex. Scott’s 20th-anniversary tour for the “Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds, Vol. 1” ended prematurely due to COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2023 the tour will resume including a March 2 date at the Macon City Auditorium.
Downtown Milledgeville celebrates the holidays with annual parade
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — For miles you could see families lining the road to cheer on Christmas floats and special guests like Santa Clause. Dozens of kids marched with bands and dance teams. Antique cars cruised through the route. It wasn't just folks on the nice list that marched, The...
Landmark Lodge No. 64, Dublin
This is a Prince Hall lodge. Other affiliations include: Tri-County Chapter No. 8 of the Royal Arch Masons, and Fidelity Chapter No. 45 of the Order of the Eastern Star.
First ever 'Sneaker Ball' held to celebrate Macon's 200th birthday
MACON, Ga. — Get ready to get all dressed up - but don't forget your sneakers!. Macon-Bibb County's first ever 'Sneaker Ball' is being held at the Macon City Auditorium. Mayor Lester Miller is hosting the event on Friday December 9th, 2022, as part of the Bicentennial Celebration as Macon Celebrates its 200th birthday in 2023.
City of Perry hosts Christmas parade for the first time
PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry welcomed the Christmas spirit today as the city hosted the Perry Christmas parade for the first time. The parade began at 10 a.m. on Kellwood Drive, and continued to General Courtney Hodges Boulevard, and then ended on Macon Road via Carroll Street. Over...
Former Macon Burger Week champion and downtown favorite announces closing
MACON, Ga. — A downtown favorite announced on Monday they would be shutting down after six years in business. Macon Beer Company announced on Facebook that their final day of operation would be on Dec. 11 but maintaining normal business hours until then. The decision to close down according to the post is “rising inflation and supply chain issues.”
Gordon Christmas Parade returns after 4 year hiatus
GORDON, Ga. — The Gordon Christmas parade kicked off on Saturday, after a 4 year hiatus. The festivities began at 3 p.m. in downtown Gordon, with the theme of the parade being "Home for the Holidays". The parade was also accompanied by an event called "Caroling on the Green"...
Downtown Dublin decked out for Christmas parade
DUBLIN, Ga. — Downtown Dublin was filled with Christmas cheer on Saturday for the Dublin Christmas parade. It began at 2 p.m., and stretched over a mile through the Bellevue and Downtown Historic Districts. Several floats showed up, all representing the Dublin community that cruised down Jackson Street. There...
Jackson Chapel C.M.E. Church, Dublin
Though I can find no indication that this church is still in use, it is a wonderfully preserved example of a town church in the two-steeple style that has come to be associated with African-American congregations. African-American brick masons were often highly skilled and sought after in their communities and...
Forsyth gathers for 33rd Hometown Holiday Parade
FORSYTH, Ga. — The holiday season officially kicked off in Forsyth Thursday night with their annual Holiday Hometown Parade. It kicked off in downtown Forsyth with hundreds of spectators lining the streets to see floats, dancers, and, of course, Santa Claus. This year's theme was "Under the Mistletoe." Floats...
Macon Beer Company to close doors on Sunday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Beer Company announced in a social media post Monday its final day of business will be this Sunday, December 11. “For the past six years, Macon Beer Company has been honored to have a small part in making downtown Macon a vibrant, dynamic, and inviting place for residents and visitors,” the post read. “Downtown Macon is one of the most fun and exciting places to live, work and play, and it has been the privilege of a lifetime to participate in that environment.”
Dudley Funeral Home, Dublin
I’ve admired this structure for many years, thinking that it must have originally been an automobile dealership, but in the process of documenting some historic properties of the Dudley family, I discovered it is actually a well-established funeral home, celebrating its centennial this year. It is one of the best-known landmarks of Dublin’s African-American community and features some of the finest commercial brickwork I’ve seen in rural Georgia.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Monument Park, Dublin
This mural, completed in 2018, imagines a young girl’s hope for a better tomorrow and is the highlight of Martin Luther King, Jr. Monument Park, at the gateway to downtown Dublin. Located across from the First African Baptist Church, it honors Dr. King’s first speech and the roots of...
First African Baptist Church, Dublin – Site of the First Public Speech of Martin Luther King, Jr.
With a history dating back to 1867, on this site, First African Baptist is the oldest Black congregation in Dublin. It is well-loved community landmark but has a special place in the history of the struggle for Civil Rights, as the first place Martin Luther King, Jr., ever made a public political speech.
Dudley Motel, 1958, Dublin
This community landmark, while in sound condition, has been closed and vacant since the 1980s and was recently named, along with Dudley’s Retreat and Amoco Station No. 2, a 2023 Place in Peril by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. It’s an important resource and part of a larger story of an amazing family of entrepreneurs who provided travel options for the African-American community during the Jim Crow Era.
Macon bar takes shot at fighting date rape
Brandon Lawler says it's hard to know if drugging drinks is happening for sure. So he ordered coasters that test for two common date rape drugs.
Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation awards three $10,000 grants
ATLANTA — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced recently the recipients of its Callahan Incentive Grant, a matching grant given to nonprofit or government organizations undertaking the rehabilitation of a historic building or site in Georgia. Made possible by Barbara and Les Callahan, long-time supporters of The Georgia...
George Linder House, Dublin
George Linder, while enslaved on the Cooper Plantation in 1859, established Strawberry Chapel, the oldest African-American congregation in Laurens County. A preacher and farmer, he was one of the Original 33 black legislators elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 1868 and subsequently expelled from the body. Though they were reinstated in 1870, the rise of the Klan and white supremacy helped ensure the end of black politicians in Georgia until the 1960s. Nearly a quarter of the Original 33 were lynched, beaten, maimed, or jailed.
'I'm really honored': Warner Robins promotes women firefighters
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A couple of firefighters at the Warner Robins Fire Department are moving up in rank and breaking barriers as females in fire service. "It's a family. It's a brotherhood. It's a sisterhood." That's how new Lieutenant Aundrea Day describes the Warner Robins Fire Department. "Challenging,...
Well at Indian Springs State Park closes after dome covering smashed
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Indian Springs State Park in Butts County is well-known for its Spring House. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Core, and is home to an artesian well. Unfortunately for visitors, the well will be closed until further notice after someone vandalized...
