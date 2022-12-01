ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Kiss In Sweet Never-Before-Seen Photos For New Netflix Doc

By Kelby Vera
 4 days ago

Behind the scenes. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are giving fans an unprecedented look at their lives in their new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. The first trailer for the film dropped on Thursday, Dec. 1, offering just a hint at what’s to come in the highly-anticipated doc. The understated teaser included a collection of never-before-seen photos of the pair, including several of them sharing kisses.

The trailer starts by showing the couple’s vacation and adventures, backed by a somber piano song punctuated with the sounds of camera shutters. Harry and Meghan appeared full of joy in one special photo, where they kissed while winding down from a fancy event. Pictures continue to flash, showing Prince Harry and Meghan dancing at their wedding, before a snap of Meghan cradling her pregnant belly in front of the sunset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xvzgz_0jTqPovi00
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kiss in a never-before-seen photo from their new Netflix documentary. (Netflix)

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry says via voiceover. The tone darkens, revealing a photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton offering some stern stares while the Sussexes sat behind them. A sullen photo of Meghan was followed by a shot of the paparazzi that constantly swarm the couple.

The scene pulls to Harry, in color, sitting for an interview. Hinting at why he and Meghan decided to leave behind their royal duties, he said, “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urcuW_0jTqPovi00
The trailer is full of candid moments. (Netflix)

More photos whirr by before Meghan is seen wiping tears from her eyes while sitting beside Harry on a couch. The screen goes to black before she appears on camera again, looking elegant in a periwinkle sweater with perfectly styled brunette locks. Explaining their decision to make the doc, Meghan asked, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story in the six episodes series. It explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other. A release date has yet to be set.

Comments / 0

