KSLA
Salvation Army struggling to find volunteers for Angel Tree Program
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army is still in need of help from volunteers from the community for its Angel Tree Program. The Angel Tree Program helps to provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year. Once a child has been registered and accepted as an angel, their Christmas list is shared with donors in the community who will purchase the gift(s).
KSLA
Community supports small businesses during 8th annual Tinsel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of people got a unique shopping experience during the 8th annual Tinsel event in Shreveport. Shoppers were chauffeured along Line Avenue to more than 30 local stores. “It means the world. This is how we make our living,” said Kyle Baudoin, owner of L.E. and...
KSLA
Landry Anglin’s memory honored during Angel of Hope candlelighting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — You may remember the name Landry Anglin. Her death shocked the Shreveport community when she was struck by a stray bullet from a rolling shootout in May. Seven months later, family members, friends and other loved ones — while still in despair — gathered to...
KSLA
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Challenge kicks off between Caddo, Bossier schools
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A familiar bell rang on storefronts, as schools from Caddo and Bossier joined the Salvation Army to raise money for the holidays. In the Red Kettle Challenge, both school districts are competing to raise the most money for the nonprofit. One Caddo student says he wants everybody to enjoy Christmas.
KSLA
1 person hurt when SUV, SporTran bus collide head-on
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was taken to a hospital after an SUV and a SporTran bus collided Monday afternoon in Shreveport. Authorities said that person’s injuries are not life-threatening. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the accident at Jewella Avenue at Lakeland Street occurred at 4:07 p.m....
KSLA
Crash injures man, closes part of LA-169
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A major crash sent a man to the hospital and led to the closure of the segment of Louisiana Highway 169 between Interstate 20 and South Lakeshore Drive, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports. Deputies who were dispatched to the crash about 9:19 p.m....
KSLA
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
KSLA
TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
KSLA
Cloudy skies and some light showers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! More drizzle and cloudy skies are ahead of us this Monday morning. When you’re walking out the door, it will likely be pretty wet, especially in and around Caddo and Bossier Parishes. Temperatures are very warm for this time of year and it will be warm for highs today. The 70s are within reach for everyone, not expecting such a large temperature gradient across the ArkLaTex as we have seen the last few days. It will be a bit windy today, scattered showers are possible all day. Lows tonight will be very warm, not expecting much lower than the mid-60s tonight.
KSLA
Warm and occasionally damp through the weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will be running above average for early December through at least the weekend. We’ll also be tracking some wet weather at times, but nothing that looks very high impact. Clouds will hang around into tonight. Temperatures will remain very mild with overnight lows well...
KSLA
Woman shot in jaw by man during dispute in Queensborough
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, and a victim was found shot in the jaw. On Dec. 3, at 9:19 a.m., SPD responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, near Jewella Avenue in the Queensborough neighborhood. When officers arrived they discovered a woman had arrived at the house on Greenbriar and got into an argument with the possible suspect. During the argument, the man discharged a weapon and shot the woman in the jaw.
KSLA
2 sent to hospital after rolling shoot out on Jewella Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The incident occurred on Jewella Avenue and W. 70th Street. Officials say at least 18 shots were fired after two cars had a rolling gun battle. The shots were fired...
KSLA
Tarver says opponent ‘sanctioned’ negative campaign ads; Arceneaux says claim ‘simply isn’t accurate’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, Dec. 2, Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux released a statement asking for the removal of negative ads against his opponent, Senator Greg Tarver. Arceneaux says the political action committee out of Baton Rouge, Watchdog PAC LLC, is allegedly responsible for the ads. “My campaign...
KSLA
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, Houston Cougars to face off Dec. 23 in I-Bowl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Sun Belt Conference’s Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the American Athletic Conference’s Houston Cougars will face off Dec. 23 in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. Kickoff for college football’s 11th most-historic bowl game is set for 2 p.m. CST in Independence Stadium...
