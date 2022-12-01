Read full article on original website
This Nike Dunk Low Celebrates the “Year of the Rabbit”
As 2023 approaches, is gearing up to celebrate the new year with a slew of Chinese zodiac-inspired releases. Associated with the Earthly Branch symbol “卯,” 2023’s “Year Of The Rabbit” silhouette sees soft and gentile traits and is thought to be the luckiest of all animals in the twelve-year cycle.
TEN C Extends Winter Range with First-Ever Outerwear Capsule
Italian menswear label Ten C has announced it will launch a mini capsule collection for the upcoming holiday season. The new arrival marks the first time that the brand has put together a capsule collection, expanding on its traditional bi-annual drop calendar. For the capsule, Ten C selects its Hurricane...
Baracuta and Our Legacy WORK SHOP Go Sustainable for G9 Harrington Jacket Collaboration
Baracuta shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to international collaborations with industry titans, having recently joined forces with ENGINEERED GARMENTS and Junya Watanabe for reimagined takes on the label’s G9 Harrington Jacket. Now, the English imprint is uniting with Sweden-based label Our Legacy for a sustainable...
3.PARADIS' FW22 "A Little Flower" Collection is Available Now
Following its gender-neutral capsule collection with Levi’s®️, Emeric Tchatchoua’s Montreal-based brand 3.PARADIS presents its FW22 collection, “A Little Flower” which is now available to shop. The range was unveiled in March and recently received an immersive campaign that focused on unity and individualism. The...
Saint Laurent Stays Home, Tiffany’s Miami Pop-up, Prada on the Slopes
HOME BASE: Anthony Vaccarello, who has taken men’s collections for Saint Laurent on the road the last few years, will return to Paris for an IRL show during Men’s Fashion Week on Jan. 17, sources told WWD. The venue and other details could not immediately be learned.More from WWDInside Tiffany & Co.'s Party Celebrating its Miami Holiday ResidencePrada Extends Miami at Art BaselPrada RTW Spring 2023 Men’s collections for fall 2023 are to be unveiled in the French capital from menswear from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22. Last July, Vaccarello mounted a spectacular display in the rolling desert outside of Marrakech, his models rounding...
RTFKT Ventures Into the Real World With Cryptokicks iRL Sneaker
Nike’s Web3-based RTFKT Studios is now tackling the real world with its new Cryptokicks iRL sneaker. Paying homage to the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Mag, the Cryptokicks iRL is RTFKT’s first smart sneaker. With a futuristic basketball-shoe design, the shoes feature auto-lacing technology, gesture control, walk detection, lighting segments, app connectivity, wireless charging and more. Coming in four colorways, the Ice, Space Matter, Stone and Blackout editions voyage from silver shades to cosmic hues of black complete with several colors.
Take a First Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'"
Following the drop of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Origin Story” alongside the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The sequel arriving June 2, 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will also be accompanied by a special Jordan Brand release. Rumored a few months back, we now...
LOEWE’s SS23 Elephant Bag is An Accessory You’ll Never Forget
Jonathan Anderson’s LOEWE is always here to make you smile, constantly delivering quirky renditions of simplistic silhouettes. In recent memory, the luxury label has provided mouth-watering doughnut sets, crystal-crusted reflective tees, and sinkhole-plunged Cubi and Amazon 15 bags taken from its Fall/Winter 2022 offering. Now, LOEWE morphs its Spring/Summer...
Essentials: Jakob Hetzer
For our latest installment of Essentials, we speak to Jakob Hetzer, a designer & creative consultant born in Detroit, raised in Germany, and now based in Los Angeles. Having amassed a dedicated following early on through his unique personal style, often balancing refined simplicity with functional details and grit, he continues to interact with the community through his eponymous product line described as “- A CONVERSATION.” Delivering products that range from copper dye trucker jackets to goat skin gloves and handmade .925 silver jewelry, the label acts at a pace not determined by commercial standards, but by what is felt to be essential at the given moment.
Telfar's Shopping Bag Gets the Patent Leather Treatment
After a metallic Mosse Knuckles collaboration, a circular Eastpak team-up and a slew of fluffy UGG crossovers, Telfar has introduced its most refined slate of Shopping Bags to date: the patent leather collection. Arriving in both black and red iterations, the newest Bushwick Birkins gush with double-take-worthy, glossy finishes. The...
Unifrom Launches Its First Solid Perfume
Emerging Stockholm-based fragrance brand Unifrom is expanding its catalog with the launch of its first solid scent. Since its 2020 founding by Haisam Mohammed, the brand has focused on roll-on fragrances. Now, its new wax-based Solid Perfume arrives in two scents. The “Oud” options features a woodsy aroma with notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, cardamom and black pepper. Next up is “Frankincense” with top ntes of cedar, geranium, orange and jasmine – fusing deep woody elements with striking spicy ones.
FriendsWithYou Presents "Starchild" Sculpture in Celebration of Unity
A 16-foot version of the original displayed on the streets of Miami Beach. This year’s Miami Art Basel festivities are well underway, and Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III’s FriendsWithYou are celebrating by crafting a limited-edition 16-foot Starchild sculpture available for purchase. The artwork is a miniature version of the 50-foot original commissioned by the city of Miami Beach.
Versatility Stands Tall in Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2023 Menswear Collection
Has revealed its new Pre-Fall 2023 menswear collection where versatility and expanded codes stand tall. A little over a year since his passing, Virgil Abloh’s creativity is still felt not just at Louis Vuitton, but across the fashion world at large. Titled “The Desert Race,” the latest from the French luxury house still carries the signature contemporary luxury aesthetic that Abloh brought into the fold. Whether it be moto jackets or seamless tailoring, they all contribute to the newly expanded style cadence of a Louis Vuitton man.
Cleon Peterson Releases 'MY LOVE IS VENGEANCE' and 'NEVER WIN, NEVER LOSE'
Two new prints available at the artist’s webstore. Cleon Peterson is back with two new series of prints that comment on power, lust and vengeance. The prints, titled MY LOVE IS VENGEANCE and NEVER WIN, NEVER LOSE, features the Los Angeles-based artist’s signature humanoid figures in a violent tussle. In the former, what appears to be a male figure violently dominates a female counterpart with his arms outstretched ready to strike with a dagger in hand. The latter artwork pits two male figures that seem to be in a stalemate in trying to best one another.
Bobby Hundreds Teases 'Pokémon' x The Hundreds Collaboration
Building on The Hundreds‘ extensive lineup of sought-after collaborations, Bobby Hundreds recently teased an upcoming release with Pokémon. Taking to Instagram, the American streetwear figure shared a post revealing the release date for the team-up and shared that NFT holders in the Adam Bomb Squad and Badam Bomb Squad would get first access. The initial reveal shows The Hundreds’ signature text logo reimagined with Pikachu’s head replacing the usual Adam Bomb.
Alabaster Industries Expands Its Signature Timepiece Styles
Since its 2019 founding, Alabaster Industries has proven that stylistically watches can be so much more. Now, the US-based is expanding its catalog with a new watch drop. Like previous releases, the watches still look like they are straight from a movie with their fang and liquid metal web-like designs. Fresh out of the studio is the Gold Hawk watch in black and red, the Gold Dove watch, the Mercury Sinew watch, the Meteor Sinew watch and the Silver Dove Blue.
SANAYI313 Releases Maximalist-Inspired Oblong Collection
Istanbul-based design studio SANAYI313 unveiled its Oblong Collection, a series of solid wood furnishings made with “maximalist expressions in minimalist details.”. Constructed primarily in mazel and burled wood, the collection comprises of stools, consoles, low coffee tables, side tables, and a dining table — each of which is defined by massive bulky forms and rounded corners.
KMOSHON Debuts the MD-01 Sunglasses
KMOSHON is a new eyewear label that approaches performance with a Scandinavian perspective in mind. Their inaugural product, the ‘Motion Devotion’ or MD-01, features a full-rim base six frame which hugs the users head. “Performance eyewear tends to have an aggressive feel; we wanted to create a softer, more organic, and understated expression, in keeping with our Nordic design principles and values,” said the brand in a statement.
The Macallan Mounts Permanent Artwork by Jorge Méndez Blake at Bass Museum
Launching The Macallan M Collection with a special performance by James Blake. The Macallan is globally renowned for the distinctive character of its single malt whiskies ever since it was established in 1824 by Alexander Reid on a plateau above the River Spey in north-east Scotland. This year, the brand...
Elevate Your Strategy With Gucci’s Decorative Wooden Chessboard
Who said strategy games can’t look good as well? Definitely not Gucci with the release of its Decorative Wooden Chessboard. The elevated take on the classic strategy game arrives in a beige and ebony varnished mahogany wood with printed and solid-colored tiles. Whether it be a knight or king, all of the cast iron and aluminum alloy chess pieces in black and ivory are complete with the Gucci logo.
