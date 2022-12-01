Two new prints available at the artist’s webstore. Cleon Peterson is back with two new series of prints that comment on power, lust and vengeance. The prints, titled MY LOVE IS VENGEANCE and NEVER WIN, NEVER LOSE, features the Los Angeles-based artist’s signature humanoid figures in a violent tussle. In the former, what appears to be a male figure violently dominates a female counterpart with his arms outstretched ready to strike with a dagger in hand. The latter artwork pits two male figures that seem to be in a stalemate in trying to best one another.

