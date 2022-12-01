ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
13newsnow.com

Flu, COVID-19 at 'high levels' in Virginia, RSV cases on the decline

RICHMOND, Va. — As cases of respiratory illness skyrocket across the country, health experts in Virginia say fears about a potential "tripledemic" aren't a cause for concern. Tripledemic refers to rising cases of the flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) at the same time. Dr. Brooke Rossheim of...
13newsnow.com

Virginia National Guard soldiers return home in time for holidays

NORFOLK, Va. — National Guard Soldiers who had been serving in Iraq since March returned home Saturday evening, according to a press release from the Virginia National Guard. The Soldiers were greeted by friends and family as they returned to Norfolk, Hampton and Richmond, Virginia. The soldiers, assigned to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy