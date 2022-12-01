Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Cooper Companies (COO) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
COO - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results are scheduled to be released on Dec 8, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 0.31%. Its earnings missed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and beat once, the average negative surprise being 0.70%.
Zacks.com
Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Stock Down
CBRL - Free Report) delivered mixed first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 28, 2022) results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares dropped...
Zacks.com
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock Gained 25.4% in the Past Year
BAH - Free Report) have gained 25.4% in the past year compared with 14.6% rise of the industry it belongs to. The uptick was primarily driven by Vision 2020, differentiated business & large addressable market. Reasons for Upside. Booz Allen Hamilton’s strategic development of its solutions business allows it to...
Zacks.com
3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth
Stocks extended their strength in last week’s session, with the indexes penciling in their second consecutive weekly close in green territory. Although Friday’s better-than-expected Employment Situations Report brought some volatility and uncertainty to the market, investors can, at least, celebrate the recent streak of green. In the historically-volatile...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 5th
HEES - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
ICF International (ICFI) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ICF International (. ICFI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Lemonade (LMND) Q3 Earnings Lag, Revenues Top, View Revised
LMND - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating loss of $1.37 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.36. The loss was also wider than the year-ago loss of $1.08 per share. Improved gross earned premiums, driven by an increase in in-force premium earned, were...
Zacks.com
Community Bank System (CBU) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
CBU - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.83 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.26%. A...
Zacks.com
Tap 5 Bargain Stocks With Incredibly Low EV/EBITDA Ratios
Investors generally have a fixation on the price-to-earnings (P/E) strategy while seeking stocks trading at attractive prices. This straight-forward, easy-to-calculate ratio is the most preferred among all the valuation metrics in the investment toolkit for working out the fair market value of a stock. But even this ubiquitously used valuation metric is not without its pitfalls.
Zacks.com
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
TARS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.84 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.98. This compares to loss of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
TechTarget (TTGT) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
TTGT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this operator of websites for...
Zacks.com
Waters (WAT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
WAT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.72%. A...
Zacks.com
Strategic Education (STRA) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
STRA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 32%. A...
Zacks.com
5 Technology Bigwigs to Buy on the Dip for Gains in 2023
Just four weeks of trading are left to complete a terrible 2022, in which the technology sector has suffered the most. The technology sector, which enabled Wall Street to get rid of the coronavirus-induced short bear market and formed the new bull market, has suffered since the beginning of this year as most market participants were extremely concerned about the sector’s overvaluation in the last two years.
Zacks.com
Beat the Market Like Zacks: Novo Nordisk, Axon, General Mills in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed a second straight winning week for the first time since October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%, 1.1% and 2.1%, respectively. Stocks did well earlier in the week on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comment in...
Zacks.com
4 Reasons to Invest in Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Now
WBS - Free Report) is a wise pick to add to your investment portfolio at present, backed by its acquisition-driven growth momentum, robust balance sheet, strong operating fundamentals and favorable rate backdrop. Earnings estimates for the company have been witnessing upward revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential....
Zacks.com
Coupa Software (COUP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
COUP - Free Report) closed at $64.43, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 28.25% over the past...
Zacks.com
Top Analyst Reports for UnitedHealth, Blackstone & Cigna
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), Blackstone Inc. (BX) and Cigna Corporation (CI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Why Is Rockwell Automation (ROK) Up 9.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
ROK - Free Report) . Shares have added about 9.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Rockwell Automation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (VLN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
VLN - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.02 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08. This compares to loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
