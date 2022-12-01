Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Stock Down
CBRL - Free Report) delivered mixed first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 28, 2022) results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares dropped...
Zacks.com
Strategic Education (STRA) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
STRA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 32%. A...
Zacks.com
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
TARS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.84 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.98. This compares to loss of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Science Applications (SAIC) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates
SAIC - Free Report) delivered better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74. The bottom line increased 3% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.85 per share. Revenues inched up 1% year over year to $1.91...
Zacks.com
Waters (WAT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
WAT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.72%. A...
Zacks.com
Audacy (AUD) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
AUD - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Why Is Imperial Oil (IMO) Down 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
IMO - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 0.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Imperial Oil due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
Cooper Companies (COO) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
COO - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results are scheduled to be released on Dec 8, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 0.31%. Its earnings missed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and beat once, the average negative surprise being 0.70%.
Zacks.com
Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
The market expects Sierra Metals Inc. to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Why Is Moelis (MC) Up 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
MC - Free Report) . Shares have added about 9.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Moelis due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
OGE Energy (OGE) Up 7.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
OGE - Free Report) . Shares have added about 7.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is OGE Energy due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
Qorvo (QRVO) Up 17.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
QRVO - Free Report) . Shares have added about 17.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Qorvo due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Zacks.com
Tap 5 Bargain Stocks With Incredibly Low EV/EBITDA Ratios
Investors generally have a fixation on the price-to-earnings (P/E) strategy while seeking stocks trading at attractive prices. This straight-forward, easy-to-calculate ratio is the most preferred among all the valuation metrics in the investment toolkit for working out the fair market value of a stock. But even this ubiquitously used valuation metric is not without its pitfalls.
Zacks.com
Beat the Market Like Zacks: Novo Nordisk, Axon, General Mills in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed a second straight winning week for the first time since October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%, 1.1% and 2.1%, respectively. Stocks did well earlier in the week on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comment in...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 5th
AB SKF (. SKFRY - Free Report) is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.2% downward over the last 60 days. Absolute Software (. ABST -...
Zacks.com
5 Technology Bigwigs to Buy on the Dip for Gains in 2023
Just four weeks of trading are left to complete a terrible 2022, in which the technology sector has suffered the most. The technology sector, which enabled Wall Street to get rid of the coronavirus-induced short bear market and formed the new bull market, has suffered since the beginning of this year as most market participants were extremely concerned about the sector’s overvaluation in the last two years.
Zacks.com
Raymond James (RJF) Up on Dividend Hike, Share Buyback Plan
RJF - Free Report) have gained 1.5% since its announcement of enhanced capital deployment plans, including a dividend hike and a new share buyback program, last week. RJF's board of directors has announced a quarterly cash dividend of 42 cents per share, representing an increase of 24% from the prior payout. The new dividend will be paid out on Jan 17, 2023, to shareholders on record as of Jan 3, 2023.
Zacks.com
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock Gained 25.4% in the Past Year
BAH - Free Report) have gained 25.4% in the past year compared with 14.6% rise of the industry it belongs to. The uptick was primarily driven by Vision 2020, differentiated business & large addressable market. Reasons for Upside. Booz Allen Hamilton’s strategic development of its solutions business allows it to...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Fair Isaac (FICO)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
