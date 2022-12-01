ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

People think my baby is wearing a wig — but he was just born with Beatles hair

By Brooke Kato
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PCHM4_0jTqPQhA00

People are wigging out over this baby’s tresses.

A tiny tyke with a stunning head of hair is regularly mistaken for wearing a wig, while some say he could be “one of the Beatles.”

Adam Sivils, who is 11 months old, was born with luscious locks that grew so fast that his hair could be tied in a ponytail at just 3 months, his mother Rachel Sivils said.

When in public, fawning passersby bombard the 31-year-old with questions — like what vitamins she took while pregnant and if his hair is even real.

The infant’s “out of control” tresses leave him with a “bad case of bed hair” every morning, she joked, saying even his fine, long hair would make “bald, middle-aged men quite jealous.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZVoi_0jTqPQhA00
Adam’s wavy mop is regularly compared to the Beatles’ signature hairstyle.
Kennedy News and Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24YcuX_0jTqPQhA00
He bares an uncanny resemblance to the Beatles.
Bettmann Archive

“Not even the bald middle-aged men but the girls, the moms — me included. I’d love to have his hair. I’d take it in a heartbeat,” the adoring mom told Kennedy News. “People do ask if it’s a wig and I’m like, ‘Yes, I put a wig on my baby,’ but I’m just being sarcastic, of course not.”

After routinely tying her son’s mane out of his eyes, Rachel is finally booking Adam’s first haircut this month when he hits his first birthday, despite people’s pleas that she doesn’t “ever cut it.”

“We’re stopped in the street by people admiring his hair. Usually I get people saying ‘the Beatles hair’ or ‘oh, he could be one of the Beatles,'” Rachel, from Temecula, California, said. “Then I get questions like, ‘Was he born with that much hair? What did you do when you were pregnant with him? Did you take any vitamins?'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9Oo7_0jTqPQhA00
Adam was born with a full head of hair, and surprisingly kept it all.
KennedyNews/EmilyStricklandPhoto

But she isn’t used to this kind of attention on her kids — she claims that none of her other children were graced with such a full head. Her daughter Kathryn, 2, was born completely bald and didn’t sprout many hairs until she was 1.

“When he was born he came out with a full head of hair and everybody was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve never seen a baby with so much hair,'” she gushed. “Everyone was really surprised but all my friends and family were like, ‘It’s beautiful but he’ll lose it and then it will come back differently.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNhse_0jTqPQhA00
He gets unruly bed head every morning, Rachel said.
Kennedy News and Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EsFVM_0jTqPQhA00
The tiny tot has always been a stunner with his head of hair, catching the eye of anyone who walks by.
Kennedy News and Media

Adam’s resilient follicles never waned — his hair kept “growing and getting longer” day by day, prompting others to ask if his hair is “even crazier than before.”

“We do a man bun every day just to keep it out of his face and eyes,” Rachel said. “Now, I’ve had to trim his bangs and around his face a few times because he can’t see as it covers his face.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MUSyP_0jTqPQhA00
His mom has to tie his hair in a ponytail to keep it out of his eyes.
Kennedy News and Media

Whenever he wakes up with extreme bed head, Rachel will spray it down with water and comb it out of his face, she said.

“If we don’t brush it, it’s kind of a disaster,” she said of his “out of control” locks. “It’s naturally messy. He wakes up and it’s like, everywhere, pointing in different directions every morning.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HvXXu_0jTqPQhA00
People ask if his hair is even real, Rachel said, often assuming it’s a wig.
Kennedy News and Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXiSl_0jTqPQhA00
But the boy’s hair is au natural, Rachel insists.
Kennedy News and Media

The whole family loves Adam’s wild mane and they “embrace” it, Rachel said.

“I think we’re going to trim it up and keep it a little bit nicer looking when he turns 1. But we’re going to keep the long-hair look, I think it suits him,” she admitted, despite saying the longer locks make him look more like a “girl.”

“It makes him unique, it’s his thing.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Little boy has ‘wrong’ answer when mom asks who made him ‘so cute’

When Jessica Kusske, who goes by @downiemomma on TikTok, was practicing speech skills with her four-year-old son Jax Theis, the Minnesota mom thought she had gotten him to say the cutest thing.  “Jax loves to watch videos of himself and repeat things,” Kusske told Fox News Digital. So all day long, Kusske asked him the question “Who made you so cute?”  “He said, ‘mom’ every single time,” Kusske said.  Until of course, Jax’s dad was coming home and it was time to take one last video. That’s when Jax decided to switch it up and answer, “daddy.” He took sympathy on his mom though, adding that she’s “so cute too.” “The shock you hear in my voice is genuine,” she said. “He [Jax] had never answered ‘daddy’ until that moment. Now he only answers, ‘daddy.'” Kusske said the reaction to her video, viewed 350,000 times on TikTok, has been overwhelmingly positive. She said she’s happy to share Jax’s videos with the world.  “He’s got quite a following,” Kusske added. Previous 1 of 2 Next
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Upworthy

Mom has hilarious way to tell identical baby triplets apart: 'So smart'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Every time I see identical twins or triplets, I wonder how their parents tell them apart. It's a common assumption that moms can always tell their children apart no matter how much they look alike but that may not be the case, as one woman confessed. A woman who goes by Amy Jo on TikTok is the aunt to triplets and says their mom found a way to tell them apart and people just can't get enough of it. "I'm aunt but mom did have a brilliant idea," she wrote in response to a query: "Aren't you afraid of mixing up the triplets?" She posted a video of all three children beside each other and explained. This led to many others sharing experiences from their own childhood, reported Newsweek.
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
HollywoodLife

John Travolta Mourns Kirstie Alley After Her Heartbreaking Death: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’

John Travolta has paid tribute to close friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death at the age of 71. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor, 68, posted via Instagram on Monday, Dec. 5. The Grease icon captioned several throwback photos of Kirstie, including a stunning glamour shot and candid of the pair together. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he also said in the emotional post.
New York Post

I waxed my daughter’s face after she got bullied in school – haters say I’m toxic but it’s for the best

Being a teenager is difficult, and being a parent to a teenager can be just as rough. When one mom found out her daughter was getting bullied at school, she wanted to do what she could to help her out. Ashlee and Steve Pease have five children and share family videos and stories on their TikTok, where they have 214,700 followers and 13.3 million likes. In one video — with 151,000 likes and 1.1 million views — Ashlee shared that her daughter was getting teased at school for having facial hair. So she wouldn’t be teased anymore, the mom helped her daughter wax the...
Ingram Atkinson

After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words

Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
The Independent

Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on

A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy