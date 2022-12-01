ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Sam Bankman-Fried rejects Bernie Madoff comparison, deflects questions about jail time

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3e1U_0jTqPOAw00

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pushed back on critics who have compared him to the late Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff, even as he deflected questions over whether he might be headed to jail.

The 30-year-old former crypto kingpin claimed during a Thursday interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” that FTX’s downfall “reads very differently” than the fallout from Madoff’s scheme to bilk investors out of billions during the Great Recession.

That’s despite lingering questions about the billions of dollars that FTX owes to its many creditors in bankruptcy, as well as at least $1 billion in client funds that are still missing.

“A lot of people look at you and see Bernie Madoff,” ABC’s George Stephanopoulos said to Bankman-Fried.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t think that’s who I am at all, but I understand why they’re saying that,” Bankman-Fried replied. “People lost money and people lost a lot of money. At the end of the day, look, there’s a question of what happened and why and who did what, what caused the meltdown. I think that reads very differently.”

“When you look at the classic Bernie Madoff story, there was no real business there,” Bankman-Fried added. “The whole thing, as I understand it, I think, was one big Ponzi scheme. FTX, that was a real business.”

"I expect I'm gonna have nothing at the end of this."

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried sits down with @GStephanopoulos for a one-on-one interview following both companies in his cryptocurrency empire filing for bankruptcy last month. https://t.co/FxYbmQi92Z pic.twitter.com/lMviovTymN

— Good Morning America (@GMA) December 1, 2022

Bankman-Fried’s ABC interview is part of an ongoing apology tour during a period of mounting legal and regulatory scrutiny over his actions in the days prior to FTX’s collapse. Throughout the interview, the ex-billionaire squirmed in his seat and took long pauses before answering direct questions about his mismanagement.

At one point, Stephanopoulos grilled Bankman-Fried on whether he is afraid he will face jail time over the FTX meltdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P6e1o_0jTqPOAw00
Sam Bankman-Fried faces intense legal and regulatory scrutiny.
GMA

“There are a lot of things that are worrying me right now,” Bankman-Fried replied. “And, you know, as best as possible, I’m trying to focus on what I can do going forward to be helpful and let whatever regulatory and legal processes that are happening play out as they will.”

Stephanopoulos asked Bankman-Fried to answer, point-blank, whether he knew that FTX client funds were being funneled to help cover risky bets made by the platform’s sister cryptocurrency trading firm Alameda Research, whose CEO was his ex-girfriend Caroline Ellison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JnHk_0jTqPOAw00
Sam Bankman-Fried took long pauses before answering direct questions about his management of FTX.
GMA

After a lengthy pause, Bankman-Fried said he “did not know that there was any improper use of customer funds.”

Bankman-Fried also reiterated his claim that FTX’s meltdown has effectively destroyed his personal fortune.

“I expect I’m gonna have nothing at the end of this,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HT00C_0jTqPOAw00
George Stephanopoulos grilled SBF about his actions.
GMA

Last month, Reuters reported that Bankman-Fried had secretly transferred $10 billion in FTX client funds to Alameda Research. At least $1 billion of that money has disappeared.

Prominent critics include new FTX CEO John Ray III, a veteran of Enron’s bankruptcy who said accounting practices and corporate governance standards under Bankman-Fried’s leadership were the worst he’s seen in his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpvGi_0jTqPOAw00
Caroline Ellison was CEO of Alameda Research.
Twitter / @carolinecapital
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xpIUc_0jTqPOAw00
Sam Bankman-Fried and his friends ran FTX from a luxury penthouse.
Seaside Real Estate/ Bahamas MLS

Court filings and remarks from former employees have revealed lavish spending habits at FTX before its collapse, including $300 million on luxury real estate in the Bahamas and a suite of employees perks that reportedly included all-expenses-paid trips, free massages and an on-site barbershop.

During the interview, Bankman-Fried admitted that he hadn’t spent “any time or effort” on risk management at FTX.

Bankman-Fried also appeared at the New York Times’ DealBook summit on Wednesday, where he said he “ didn’t ever try to commit fraud .”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Intel officials who claimed Hunter Biden laptop was ‘Russian disinformation’ far more blameworthy than Twitter censors

The Twitter Files released by Elon Musk give us a more fine-grained understanding of how and why the social-media company decided to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story.  This was a woefully stupid decision. The New York Post’s account was suspended for two weeks for the offense of coming up with a scoop that we are still talking about and that will surely play a large role in upcoming GOP investigations into Biden family corruption.  That’s the kind of thing that newspapers should get awards for; Twitter thought it should get punished for it. But the Twitter officials caught up in the progressive...
New York Post

Twitter files reveal familiar name in Hunter Biden laptop scandal: James Baker

As thousands of Twitter documents are released on the company’s infamous censorship program, much has been confirmed about the use of back channels by Biden and Democratic officials to silence critics on the social media platform. However, one familiar name immediately popped out in the first batch of documents released through journalist Matt Taibbi: James Baker. For many, James Baker is fast becoming the Kevin Bacon of the Russian collusion scandals. Baker has been featured repeatedly in the Russian investigations launched by the Justice Department, including the hoax involving the Russian Alfa Bank. When Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann wanted to...
New York Post

Ted Cruz, Republicans blast Twitter after Elon Musk censorship report

Furious Republicans kept up their barrage Saturday against Twitter’s partisan censors in the wake of new owner Elon Musk’s bombshell document drop revealing political censorship at the social media giant. “Sunlight is the best disinfectant!” tech investor and GOP donor Peter Thiel told The Post, praising Musk — his longtime colleague and sometime rival — for releasing behind-the-scenes details about the shady 2020 decision to muzzle The Post and its scoop about Hunter Biden’s scandalous laptop ahead of the presidential election. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said the censorship was a page out of the Chinese Communist Party playbook. “Leftists hate your...
New York Post

Matt Taibbi says Hunter Biden ‘Twitter Files’ has been a ‘whirlwind 96 hours for me’

The journalist and author behind the so-called “The Twitter Files” that revealed the social media giant’s extreme steps to censor The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop scoop hinted about the “explosive” thread Thursday night and told his followers the four days leading up to the series of tweets were a “whirlwind.” Matt Taibbi, known for his brazen, irreverent writing style that often ruffles feathers, was unmasked Friday night as the source of the damning Twitter censorship revelations that he backed up with insider sourcing and a series of redacted company emails. Leading up to Friday, Musk had teased the...
New York Post

Release of Twitter files on how Hunter Biden story was censored ‘not healthy’: White House

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday it was “not healthy” for Twitter owner Elon Musk to publish internal company files revealing Twitter’s censorship of The Post’s 2020 reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop. “What is happening — it’s frankly, it’s not healthy. It won’t do anything to help a single American improve their lives. And so look, we see this as an interesting, you know, coincidence, and you know, it’s a distraction,” Jean-Pierre concluded during her Monday briefing, offering a lengthy denunciation of Musk’s Friday reveal of how Twitter execs decided to suppress The Post’s damning expose. “We see...
New York Post

Hunter Biden cagey about Elon Musk Twitter reveal on laptop story censor

Hunter Biden blew off questions while at a White House event Sunday about the release of Twitter ​documents showing how the social media giant suppressed The Post’s blockbuster reports on his laptop in October 2020. ​ The first son attended the star-studded reception in the East Room where President Biden addressed the ​Kennedy Center honorees who included George Clooney, the Irish rock band U2, Grammy winner Gladys Knight, composer Tania León​ and singer-songwriter Amy Grant.  White House pool reporters covering the ceremony sought to question Hunter Biden about release of the so-called “Twitter Files” and the impending Republican investigations of his foreign business dealings, detailed...
New York Post

FBI’s fake ‘warnings’ about our Hunter story were clearly a coverup to aid Joe Biden

Talk about spreading “disinfo”! As The Post’s Miranda Devine reports, the FBI specifically warned Twitter to expect a “hack-and-leak” operation by “state actors” involving Hunter Biden, likely in October 2020, a key Twitter official says in a sworn declaration — even though the agency knew very well that info floating around about him was 100% legitimate. Could evidence of an FBI coverup be any stronger? The information came from Hunter’s laptop, which the agency itself had in its possession since 2019, a year before it issued its warnings. And the FBI knew the laptop was legit, because in December 2019 it visited...
New York Post

Liberal dose of denial to guard Dems

It’s almost comical the way the liberal media at large falls back on two narratives when confronting stories that hurt Democrats:  1. “This isn’t a story,” “nothing we didn’t know.”  2. Attack the messenger.  It happened the first time around with the Hunter Biden laptop story. When The Post published stories about Hunter introducing partners and foreign agents to then-Vice President Joe, who swore up and down he “never discussed” business with his son, they either insulted us, claimed falsely it was “Russian disinformation” or bought the campaign line that these stories were “long discredited.”  Now it’s happening again, after internal Twitter documents were...
New York Post

FBI warned Twitter during ‘weekly’ meetings of Hunter Biden ‘hack-and-leak operation’ before censoring The Post

The FBI warned Twitter during “weekly” meetings before the 2020 election to expect “hack-and-leak operations’’ by “state actors” involving Hunter Biden, and “likely” in October, according to a sworn declaration by Twitter’s former head of site integrity, Yoel Roth.  The warnings were so specific that Twitter immediately censored The Post’s scoop about Hunter Biden’s laptop on Oct. 14, 2020, citing its “hacked materials” policy, a move described on Saturday as “election interference” by Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk.  The extraordinary revelation for the first time lays bare how the FBI was involved in pre-bunking the story of the laptop, which had been...
New York Post

Hunter Biden’s former law firm received $10M in forgiven COVID loans while donating $1M to Dems

Hunter Biden’s past employer, law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, received $10 million in forgiven pandemic loans from the federal government — while donating nearly $1 million to Democratic candidates, an independent investigation has found.  Of 300 top law firms investigated by transparency nonprofit Open the Books, Boies took the single-biggest loan, $10.14 million, from the Paycheck Protection Program, established by the Trump administration in 2020 to help mom-and-pop businesses survive the pandemic. The loan was forgiven in 2021.  Meanwhile, the firm — headed by longtime Joe Biden donor David Boies — billed $480 million to clients in 2020 and 2021, and equity partners each earned $4.5 million.  Boies partners and employees donated nearly $1 million in federal campaign cash during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, including $213,966 to Biden’s presidential campaign.  First son Hunter Biden became “of counsel” at the Boies firm in 2010, earning $216,000 annually for a “no-show” job that did not require him to keep regular office hours or attend meetings. 
New York Post

FBI wouldn’t discuss Hunter Biden probe after convincing Facebook to suppress laptop stories

Hunter Biden’s name was raised in an FBI meeting with Facebook before the 2020 election, according to sworn testimony by Elvis Chan, an FBI agent accused of “colluding” with social media companies to suppress The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story. During a weekly election security meeting in October 2020, days after Big Tech censored The Post’s story, a Facebook representative asked the chief of the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force, Laura Dehmlow: “What can you share about the Hunter Biden case?”, Chan said Tuesday in a deposition for a lawsuit against the Biden administration by Republican attorneys general of Missouri and...
New York Post

Elon, your claims of the death of ‘conventional news’ are greatly exaggerated

Elon Musk spent the weekend outlining all the ways Twitter suppressed the Hunter Biden story. His takeaway? Trust Twitter more than the mainstream media! “The more Twitter improves its signal to noise ratio, the less relevant conventional news becomes,” he tweeted on Saturday. Sorry, Elon, no. It was this “conventional” outlet — the fifth-largest US print circulation, 80 million visitors a month online — that reported the Hunter laptop story and then presented it in a series of narrative articles. It was Twitter that blocked it. We appreciate the transparency with which you’re trying to correct that problem. But watching Matt Taibbi tweet...
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — Dec. 6, 2022

The Issue: Elon Musk’s release of info pertaining to Twitter’s blocking of The Post’s Hunter Biden story. We are rightly told that the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a threat to our democracy (“Fed lies,” Dec. 5). The concerted censorship of The Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop was an even greater assault. Not only by social media executives, but by mainstream media like The New York Times, Washington Post and major news networks. The control by our corporate-run media over what stories they want to tell us and which they want to suppress should bring chills to our spines. Twitter CEO...
New York Post

Trump advisers miffed by ‘ho-hum’ start to his 2024 campaign: report

Many current and past advisers to former President Donald Trump are reportedly mystified at the lack of activity from the ex commander-in-chief nearly three weeks after announcing his 2024 presidential run.   “So far, he has gone down from his bedroom, made an announcement, gone back up to his bedroom and hasn’t been seen since except to have dinner with a White supremacist,” a 2020 Trump campaign adviser told CNN of the the 76-year-old former president’s inauspicious start to his campaign. “It’s 1000% a ho-hum campaign,” the adviser added. The 76-year-old’s apparent detached comportment so far in 2022 stands in stark contrast to the...
New York Post

Former top intel chiefs silent after Musk Twitter disclosures

America’s top former intelligence officials were silent Saturday after the release of internal Twitter documents detailing how The Post’s bombshell revelations were censored by the social media company. Leon Panetta, a former CIA director and defense secretary, John Brennan a former CIA director, Mike Hayden, a former CIA director, and Jim Clapper, a former director of national intelligence — who all once said The Post’s reporting had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,” — declined or did not respond to request for comment about whether the latest disclosures had changed their opinion. The quartet made their allegations as part...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy