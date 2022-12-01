Allatoona Jazz Band Holiday Performances at The Battery Atlanta

There is snow place like Children’s Museum of Atlanta! Families are invited to celebrate and learn about a variety of holidays with the Museum’s annual Celebrations in Light programming throughout December. Family-favorite Sockefeller Plaza skating is back for kids to grab their favorite pair of socks and glide around the 200-square-foot rink. Children and families are encouraged to ring in the new year at the Museum’s beloved Bubble Bash. Learners will explore a variety of holiday traditions through art, science, design and seasonal on-stage performances. PAW Patrol: Adventure Play, an interactive exhibit based on the hit preschool series PAW Patrol, continues, giving guests an opportunity to run rescue missions and work as a team to overcome challenges in a fun and immersive environment.

4 DAYS AGO