Allatoona Jazz Band Holiday Performances at The Battery Atlanta
Photo byThe Battery Atlanta
Friday, Dec. 2 and 9 at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m.
The Allatoona High School Jazz Band will spread holiday cheer all season long. Visitors can enjoy holiday classics during the hour-long live performances which take place at the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage, courtesy of Holidays at The Battery Atlanta presented by Wellstar. More information can be found here.
