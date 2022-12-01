Car rolls over at 405 and Skirball, trapping driver inside

One person was trapped in a vehicle that rolled over at N. Sepulveda Blvd. at Skirball Center Drive in the Sepulveda Pass in Brentwood. CBSLA

One person was briefly trapped in a vehicle that rolled over at N. Sepulveda Blvd. at Skirball Center Drive in the Sepulveda Pass in Brentwood Thursday morning.

A vehicle was traveling southbound on the 405 just north of Skirball Center when the driver reportedly lost control as it came off the freeway, and the vehicle rolled onto its side at about 6:40 a.m.

No injury details were immediately available.

Firefighters on scene removed the roof of the vehicle and extracted the driver, who was taken away on a stretcher.