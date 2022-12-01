ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

Car rolls over at 405 and Skirball, trapping driver inside

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8DRQ_0jTqPFEP00

One person was trapped in a vehicle that rolled over at N. Sepulveda Blvd. at Skirball Center Drive in the Sepulveda Pass in Brentwood. CBSLA

One person was briefly trapped in a vehicle that rolled over at N. Sepulveda Blvd. at Skirball Center Drive in the Sepulveda Pass in Brentwood Thursday morning.

A vehicle was traveling southbound on the 405 just north of Skirball Center when the driver reportedly lost control as it came off the freeway, and the vehicle rolled onto its side at about 6:40 a.m.

No injury details were immediately available.

Firefighters on scene removed the roof of the vehicle and extracted the driver, who was taken away on a stretcher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kKSHM_0jTqPFEP00
A vehicle was traveling southbound on the 405 just north of Skirball Center when the driver reportedly lost control as it came off the freeway, and the vehicle rolled onto its side at about 6:40 a.m. CBSLA

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

Wounded driver dies after fiery crash in Azusa neighborhood

Authorities are trying to figure out what led to a violent crash that killed one person in Azusa Monday morning."It was [ridiculous], the speed and everything," said witness Steven Jimenez. "I got the notification. Soon as I saw it I knew I had to come home. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews responded a little past 10:05 a.m. after learning of a high-speed collision in the 17700 block of E. Newburgh Street. The out-of-control car slammed into a parked truck before catching on fire. Jimenez, whose security camera captured the collision, estimated that the driver was traveling at...
CBS LA

Pedestrian killed by garbage truck in San Pedro

A pedestrian was killed by a garbage truck in San Pedro early Monday morning.LAPD officers responded to the incident at Pacific Ave. and 13th St. at 5:09 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck drivers stayed on scene for the investigation.Pacific was closed between 13 and 14th streets during the investigation.The victim is reportedly a local man in his 70s. He was reportedly struck in the crosswalk.
2urbangirls.com

One dead after car crash, shooting in LA area

AZUSA, Calif. – A driver in Azusa died Monday after getting shot, then crashing his car into a parked pickup truck in a residential neighborhood in Azusa. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CBS LA

More than 7 miles of streets closed in South LA for CicLAvia

More than seven miles of streets will be closed in South Los Angeles on Sunday for the final edition of CicLAvia this year. Several miles of streets in Exposition Park, Vermont Square, South Central, Central Alameda, Florence-Graham and Watts are closed to motor vehicles Sunday.The closures are expected to take effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., allowing cyclists, pedestrians, and others to enjoy landmarks such as Central Ave Jazz Park, Dunbar Hotel, and Ted Watkins Memorial Park car-free. The route will include hubs that have restrooms, free water refilling stations, free basic bike repair, bike parking, and first aid. In addition, free pedicab rides courtesy of AARP will be available. The installment will mark Eric Garcetti's final CicLAvia event as mayor. Additional CicLAvia events are planned for 2023. 
CBS LA

LAPD investigating 'suspicious death' after extinguishing fire in Hollywood

Los Angeles police are investigating a 'suspicious death' after firefighters discovered a dead body in a Hollywood.According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze began at about 9:45 p.m. inside of a one-story bungalow in the 6000 block of W. Fountain Avenue. Crews quickly put out the fire, which consumed one room, and found the dead body during an ensuing search. LAFD arson units and the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the death but have no further details at this time. 
Outsider.com

Shocking Video Shows Huge Box Truck Crash-Land Off Highway Ramp Onto Separate Accident Scene

A shocking video captures the moment a huge box truck crashes over a guard rail on a Los Angeles freeway. And lands on top of a separate and already active accident scene. The New York Post reports three people were injured after the box truck infiltrated the first accident scene. Fortunately, though, none of the present first responders were harmed in the incident. The footage, captured by a commuter named Tommy Dorado, was taken between the 14 and 5 Freeways in Santa Clarita. The video shows surrounding roadways soaked with rain.
CBS LA

U-Haul truck in police pursuit found in Gardena; suspect at large

A U-Haul truck driven by a burglary suspect was recovered in Gardena following a police pursuit Sunday evening, police confirmed Monday morning.Fountain Valley Police officers were in pursuit of a U-Haul truck reportedly driven by a burglary suspect north on the 405 into southern L.A. County on Sunday at about 4 p.m.California Highway Patrol officers took over the pursuit and chased the truck north onto the 110 Freeway.A CHP helicopter and Sky2 lost contact with the vehicle due to cloud cover.The driver reportedly bailed on foot from the vehicle at 149th and Grevalia in the Lawndale/Gardena area, authorities confirmed Monday.The driver got away, but the truck was recovered at the scene. Gardena Police were searching for the suspect Monday morning.    
kvta.com

Two Major Crashes During A Soggy Sunday For Ventura County

There were two major crashes during the wet weather including a fatal crash late Sunday night in Thousand Oaks in which a vehicle traveling southbound on the 101 near Janss Road plunged 25 feet off the freeway. The CHP says it was a fatal crash. In Ventura, a vehicle came...
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in Covina crash

COVINA – A woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina that sent two people to a hospital. Twenty-four-year-old La Puente resident Arcely Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred about 7:30...
Key News Network

Investigation Underway of Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Valencia

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: Newhall Station Sheriff’s deputies and medical examiners along with the coroner are investigating a solo-vehicle traffic collision involving a sedan that veered off the right side of the road colliding with a guard rail then taking out a fence and landing upside down in the wash.
signalscv.com

Vehicle collisions on Highway 14 truck lanes result in diesel spill, closure of truck lanes

Two vehicle collisions Friday morning in the southbound truck lanes on Highway 14 near Sierra Highway prompted responses from several agencies and caused traffic delays for hours, according to California Highway Patrol officers. A big rig overturned and, shortly after, a Toyo Tires box truck driver collided with the overturned...
KTLA

Space heater eyed in fatal Eagle Rock house fire

A man died Friday morning after he initially escaped a house fire in Eagle Rock, but then went back inside, officials said. The blaze was reported around 8:35 a.m. at 1456 W. Hepner Ave. where fire crews arrived to find the single-family home engulfed in flames. Four men evacuated safely, at first. However, one man […]
foxla.com

VIDEO: 2 women set car on fire in Corona

CORONA, Calif. - An arson investigation is underway in Corona after two women were caught on camera setting a car on fire. The incident happened Nov. 7, according to police. Home surveillance video showed one of the women also trying to burn another car parked in the driveway of the home where a family of six lived, authorities said.
CBS LA

1 person killed, 1 person injured in 2-car crash in Westminster

Authorities say one person was killed and a second person was injured in a crash in Westminster overnight. The crash unfolded just before 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 15500 block of Magnolia Street. It was there that officers responded and located one person deceased at the scene. A second person was injured and taken to the hospital. That individual's current condtion was not immediately available. Authorities believe the presence of alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call Sgt. Anil Adam of the Westminster Police Department Traffic Division at (714) 548-3770 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS. 
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
193K+
Followers
26K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy