ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Jobless Claims Down In Thanksgiving Week

By News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0teoHb_0jTqP2qD00

First-time unemployment claims in Florida dropped sharply during the holiday-shortened Thanksgiving week.

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday estimated 3,856 initial claims were filed in Florida last week, down from 6,534 during the week that ended Nov. 19.

The state had averaged 6,965 claims during the four weeks before the holiday-shortened period. Florida had a 2.7 percent unemployment rate in October, with an estimated 285,000 Floridians qualified as unemployed from a workforce of 10.75 million.

In the news: Florida Man Picks The Right Scratch-Off Ticket From Publix Winning $1,000,000

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is slated to release a November report on Dec. 16. Nationally, 225,000 new unemployment claims were filed last week, a decrease of 16,000 from the previous week.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida School Immunizations Slide

Last school year marked a more than 10-year low for Florida’s kindergarten and seventh-grade students completing all doses of required immunizations, according to a recent report from the state Department of Health. About 91.7 percent of kindergarten students in public and private schools statewide completed
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gas Prices Dip 11 Cents Last Week

Florida gas prices dropped 11 cents per gallon last week. On Sunday, the state average was $3.28 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since the state’s gas tax holiday was in effect on October 31.  “Florida gas prices have plunged 30 cents in the past
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Migrant Relocation Program Draws Another Legal Challenge

Accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis of an “attempt to legalize state-sponsored harassment,” immigrant-advocacy groups filed a federal lawsuit challenging an “unauthorized alien” relocation program approved by state lawmakers earlier this year. The lawsuit makes a series of allegations, including violations of constitutional due process and equal-protection
The Free Press - TFP

Decision Delayed On Florida Casino Deal

  Florida gambling regulators on Thursday refused to sign off on the sale of Magic City Casino, one of the state’s oldest pari-mutuels, to the Poarch Creek Indians, bowing to objections that the public needs to know more about the transaction before final action is
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Not Backing Down On Disney

A spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis called “fake news” on reports that Republican lawmakers are working on legislation to scale back a law rushed through earlier this year stripping Walt Disney of its unique self-governing power in Central Florida. “Fake news. @GovRonDeSantis doesn’t make ‘u-turns,'”
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Hurricane Ian Flood Insurance Payments Top $880M

As Floridians continue trying to recover from Hurricane Ian, the National Flood Insurance Program has paid $882 million to cover water damage from the storm, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Thursday. The total was up from $793 million on Monday, as it steadily increases.
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Housing Challenges Linger After Hurricane Ian

Temporary housing remains an issue for thousands of residents displaced by Hurricane Ian, a deadly Category 4 storm that slammed into Southwest Florida just over two months ago. State and federal disaster officials on Friday said construction of temporary housing, delayed by the ongoing removal
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
147K+
Followers
20K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy