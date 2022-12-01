ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Free Press - TFP

Brandon Man Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZhve_0jTqP04l00

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Brandon man was killed in a crash that happened on Wednesday around 7:20 pm, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, a tractor-trailer driven by a 47-year-old Odessa man was traveling northbound on US-301 in the left turn lane to SR-618.

Troopers say the Brandon man was traveling southbound on US-301 and under a flashing yellow turn signal, the tractor-trailer turned left into the path of the man’s car.

The front of the car collided with the right rear of the tractor-trailer, according to FHP.

After the impact, the truck jackknifed across the southbound lanes of US-301 while the car rotated to a stop in the intersection.

Troopers say the Brandon man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement

Comments / 2

Related
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: 2 teens seriously hurt in I-75 fiery crash in Pasco County

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. — Two teens were rushed to the hospital Saturday night following a crash along Interstate 75 (SR 93) in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday along southbound I-75 south of SR 52. The 19-year-old driver reportedly lost...
WESH

Pedestrian killed in Polk County hit-and-run, troopers say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Polk County. The crash happened on Saturday around 6:50 p.m. A sedan driving on Lake Howard Drive near 15th Street Northwest struck a pedestrian crossing the road, according to troopers. The...
NBC2 Fort Myers

Rollover crash in Sarasota County leaves one seriously injured

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla.– One truck and a car were involved in a roll-over crash on I-75 near mile marker 173 near Sarasota County this morning. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a pickup truck with a trailer was involved. At least one person was severely injured. FHP camera footage showed...
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: At least 1 person dead in Winter Haven crash

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a car crash in Winter Haven on Saturday, troopers say. The crash occurred on North Lake Howard Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's traffic crash report. As a result of the crash, all lanes on Lake Howard...
suncoastnews.com

Man held on $499,000 bond after search of home

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit said in a press release it was recently made aware of a possible narcotics dealer who was selling fentanyl within Hernando County. Subsequent investigation revealed that Javier Montanez-Cantres, 52, was living at 11322 Roland St. in Spring Hill, and was the...
Lakeland Gazette

FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 2100 block of State Road 563, locally known as Harden Boulevard. Just prior to the crash, a 2006 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, with two male riders, was traveling southbound on Harden Boulevard and negotiating a curve. For unknown reasons, the motorcycle left the southbound roadway, crossed into the grassy median, and continued to travel over into the northbound lanes of Harden Boulevard. Both the operator and passenger were separated from the motorcycle and subsequently struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax SUV, traveling northbound on Harden Boulevard. The driver of the SUV came to a controlled stop and remained at the scene.
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
147K+
Followers
20K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy