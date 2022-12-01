Brandon Man Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Brandon man was killed in a crash that happened on Wednesday around 7:20 pm, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, a tractor-trailer driven by a 47-year-old Odessa man was traveling northbound on US-301 in the left turn lane to SR-618.

Troopers say the Brandon man was traveling southbound on US-301 and under a flashing yellow turn signal, the tractor-trailer turned left into the path of the man’s car.

The front of the car collided with the right rear of the tractor-trailer, according to FHP.

After the impact, the truck jackknifed across the southbound lanes of US-301 while the car rotated to a stop in the intersection.

Troopers say the Brandon man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

