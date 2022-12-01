A stranded man in Alaska was rescued and brought to safety thanks to the latest feature on his iPhone.Authorities said the man was travelling on a snow machine from Noorvik to Kotzebue in the northwest region of the state when he was left stranded.The Alaska Department of Public Safety (ADPS) said the man, who had no cell phone service, activated his iPhone Emergency SOS via satellite feature.A volunteer search and rescue team worked together with the Apple Emergency Response Center and went to his location using GP coordinates the tech firm gave them.Rescuers found the man unhurt and transported him...

