4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
The richest woman in Colorado
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Colorado Springs is closer than you think
Colorado Springs isn’t so far away. Not by mileage and not by attitude. What happened there – God forbid – could happen here. And this is not just pearl clutching by some scared snowflake. I saw it firsthand. When I covered the “Drag Queen Story Hour” at ZooMontana in Billings in June, I ignored plenty […] The post Colorado Springs is closer than you think appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HGTV Dream Home 2023 Complements the Rocky Mountains with Modern, Rugged Design
HGTV has unveiled the newly built HGTV Dream Home 2023 in Morrison, Colorado. Built by Mountain Plain Homes, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom 4,360-square-foot home is nestled against the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Designed by architecture firm Western Design Group, the home is immersed in the outdoor lifestyle of Morrison with...
Holcim US acquires Colorado aggregate operation
Holcim U.S., with offices in Chicago, has acquired a new aggregate operation from J-2 Contracting Co., a Colorado-based general contractor. According to a news release from Holcim, the company gains a large volume of high-quality aggregate reserves from J-2 and strengthens its place as a long-term, reliable aggregate supplier in Colorado, one of its fastest-growing markets in the U.S.
Landmark status considered for home that resembles cartoon house
(Denver, Colo.) A famous Denver house resembling something out of “The Flintstones” may become Denver’s latest landmark. The home at 401 N. Madison St. went up in 1979 and served as the personal residence of an architect and trailblazer in energy conservation, Richard L. Crowther. The house is an expression of a country uneasy with the global energy crisis of the 1970s.
The University of Colorado engorges its bureaucracy | Denver Gazette
The optics — as they say in the political world — couldn’t be worse for CU. No, we’re not talking about the miserable season the Buffs are having on the gridiron. We’re talking about the headline-making blunder by the university’s front office this week.
Free school meals for all students coming to most Colorado districts
Many Colorado school districts, including Jeffco, Cherry Creek, Aurora, and Adams 12, plan to offer free school meals to all students starting in the fall of 2023 through a new state program funded with a voter-approved tax measure affecting high earners. Of two dozen districts surveyed by Chalkbeat, 17 plan to offer universal free meals next year. But some districts remain undecided, including two of Colorado’s largest districts — Denver and Douglas...
Estes Park will be new host of Frozen Dead Guy Days
There is an afterlife for Frozen Dead Guy Days. In a new partnership, Estes Park and the Stanley Hotel will pair up to continue Frozen Dead Guy Days, which recently was declared dead for this year in its longtime home in Nederland. It will be held during St. Patrick's Day weekend.Word came out Thursday night in a meeting of the board of Visit Estes Park Thursday night, CEO Kara Franker shared the news. "We want to rescue this festival. We want to professionalize it," Franker said. The festival ran into trouble with the town of Nederland as it tried to navigate...
