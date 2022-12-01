ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Sportico

Fox Sued for Patent Infringement When Scheduling NFL Broadcasts

A new federal lawsuit accuses Fox of infringing patents for predictive analytics tools used to optimize its NFL schedule.  On Nov. 29, Recentive Analytics sued Fox in a Delaware federal court, arguing the network “directly infringes” Recentive’s patents by deploying a mapping tool that “creates a schedule of events for content that occurs at discrete time slots (e.g., NFL Sunday games at 1 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET) for a plurality of cities.”  Based in Massachusetts, Recentive offers analytics platforms to TV networks, leagues, teams and live entertainment companies, which use those platforms to make predictions and adjust resources. The NFL,...
The Associated Press

Former B's coach Cassidy wins; Boston's home streak ends

BOSTON (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights made former Boston coach Bruce Cassidy’s return a success on Reilly Smith’s score in the fifth round of the shootout, beating the Bruins 4-3 to end their NHL-record for home victories to open a season at 14 games on Monday night. The 57-year-old Cassidy was fired by Boston following 5 ½ seasons in June after the Bruins were eliminated by Carolina in the opening round of the playoffs. Eight days after he was let go, he was hired by Vegas. In a matchup of two of the league’s top three teams, Western conference-leading Vegas opened a 3-0 lead early in the second period on two goals by Paul Cotter and the other by Jonathan Marchessault before the Bruins started their comeback when Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak scored just over six minutes apart late in the period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy