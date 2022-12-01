ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North West Mimics Mom Kim Kardashian in New Selfie & Helps Her with Christmas Fun

By Sydni Ellis
 4 days ago
Kim Kardashian has perfected the art of a selfie over the years, and now she’s passing on the knowledge to her 9-year-old daughter North West . The duo hung out last night for some Christmas fun, but paused to take pictures. At one point, North mimics her mom’s face, and it’s spot on!

“☀️,” the SKIMS founder captioned a glowing series of photos on Instagram yesterday. In the first one, Kardashian makes a pouty lip at the camera as North smiles next to her. They are both dressed in black as they hug for the photo. But it’s the last photo that’s truly shows off North’s talent in copying her mama.

After a series of Kardashian-only selfies, North pops back in for the last shot to purse her lips just like her mom. There’s a glint in her eye as she puckers up, and you just know she burst out laughing after making that pose. It’s such silly fun, and we love it!

Kardashian, who shares North and Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West, also enlisted North’s help with a beloved Christmas tradition. The Kardashians star posted a photo of her twinkling Christmas trees on her Instagram Story last night, followed by a little mischievous fun.

In a video of an Elf on the Shelf dangling from a string over the stove in a firefighter costume, Kardashian wrote, “North got creative w the elves this year. They will wake up so happy! Psalm’s fire fighter elf.”

In the next, an Elf in a white tutu is playing in some makeup. Kardashian wrote, “Chicago’s elf is a make up artist.”

In another, an elf is hiding in a mug filled with candy canes. “North’s basketball Candy cane elf,” she wrote.

One elf in a hoodie with a remote is sitting next to candy. “Saint’s elf got into the candy,” she wrote.

She also posted videos of other elves in various positions around the house.

Whether they are touring Paris or partaking in holiday festivities, Kardashian and North always seem to have the most fun mother-daughter time.

Before you go, check out these celebrity parents who love to spoil their kids with expensive gifts .
