Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin launches wave of missiles at Kyiv as air force ‘suffers big losses’
Russia has unleashed a new barrage of missiles on Ukraine, with citizens heading to shelters across the country and air defences springing into action.Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv and across the country in what Ukrainian officials have been calling the latest wave of Russian missile strikes. Residents of the capital were seen taking cover in the city’s underground rail stations.Meanwhile, the Russian military has lost over 60 fixed-wing aircraft in the conflict with Ukraine, the UK’s ministry of defence has revealed in its latest intelligence update. Russian aircraft are also conducting significantly less missions per day, probably tens...
WRAL
China's Xi to visit Saudi Arabia, sources say, amid frayed ties with the US
CNN — Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a two-day state visit amid high tensions between the United States and the two countries, according to a source with knowledge of the trip, an Arab diplomatic source and a senior Arab official.
WRAL
Is this the end for Iran's notorious morality police?
CNN — An Iranian official's comment signaling that the country's notorious morality police had been shut down has raised more questions than answers. Hasty clarifications by state media that sought to rebut the official's comment quickly followed, along with pushback on social media by activists denying the so-called victory and even denouncing it as a "PR stunt" by the Iranian regime to silence protesters.
WRAL
State news: Iran executed 4 people it says spied for Israel
CAIRO — Iranian authorities executed four people Sunday accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, the state-run IRNA news agency said. Three others received lengthy prison sentences. IRNA said the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard announced the arrests of a network of people linked to the Israeli agency....
WRAL
Iran says hijab law is under review, as state media dismisses claims feared morality police has been abolished
CNN — Iran's Attorney General, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said Thursday that Iran's parliament and judiciary are reviewing the country's mandatory hijab law, according to pro-reform outlet Entekhab. Montazeri was also quoted as saying Iran's feared morality police had been "abolished" but Iranian state media strongly pushed back on those...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Russia hits Ukraine power grid with more missiles
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
WRAL
Putin signs expanded anti-LGBTQ laws in Russia, in latest crackdown on rights
CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill banning so-called LGBTQ "propaganda" in Russia, in the latest crackdown on human rights in the country. The new laws significantly broaden the scope of a 2013 law which banned the dissemination of LGBTQ-related information to minors. The new iteration extends the ban on promoting such information to adults as well.
WRAL
IS claims attack at Pakistan embassy that wounded guard
ISLAMABAD — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for last week's shooting at the Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan in which the head of the mission escaped unharmed but a guard was wounded. In a brief statement late Saturday, IS claimed two of its fighters attacked “the renegade Pakistani ambassador...
China says U.S. nuclear weapons report is speculation
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China's defence ministry on Tuesday dismissed a Pentagon report about the pace of its nuclear weapons programme as unfair "gesticulation" and speculation.
China's Xi thanks late leader Jiang Zemin for ensuring party's survival from 'storms'
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping paid tribute to former leader Jiang Zemin on Tuesday for ensuring the Communist Party's survival from "political storms" and reforming it to inject new vitality and modernise the country's economy.
WRAL
'I am fighting a noble fight': Why some Russians have vowed to resist Putin's invasion of Ukraine
CNN — A soldier in a Ukrainian uniform morosely contemplates the ruins of an Orthodox monastery in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. "This is a result of Putin's war," he says, angrily, as he paces through the wreck. "As a Christian, this is very offensive to me." The soldier, whose...
WRAL
Exclusive: China operating over 100 police stations across the world with the help of some host nations, report claims
CNN — Beijing has set up more than 100 so-called overseas police stations across the globe to monitor, harass and in some cases repatriate Chinese citizens living in exile, using bilateral security arrangements struck with countries in Europe and Africa to gain a widespread presence internationally, a new report shared exclusively with CNN alleges.
WRAL
Putin visits key Crimea bridge damaged by huge explosion in October
CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a visit to the Kerch Bridge, a key link between the annexed Crimean peninsula and mainland Russia which was partially destroyed by an explosion in October, according to Russian state media. Photos and videos from the visit have been released, including...
WRAL
Moscow accuses Ukraine of drone attacks deep inside Russia, fires fresh barrage of missiles
CNN — Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles toward Ukraine on Monday as it accused Kyiv of striking military airfields deep inside its territory. Dozens of missiles were launched by Russian forces towards Ukraine on Monday, cutting off water and electricity supplies in some areas, and killing at least one person in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, and at least two people in Zaporizhzhia, according to local authorities.
WRAL
OPEC sticks with supply cuts as West tightens sanctions on Russian oil
CNN — OPEC and its allies decided Sunday to stick with their existing policy of curtailing oil output, just hours before new Western sanctions on Russian crude exports come into force. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and other major oil producers including Russia, said they would continue...
WRAL
UK government could mitigate strike action with military to help keep public services running
CNN — The British government is looking into bringing in the military to mitigate industrial action and keep public services running, the chairman of the governing Conservative Party said Sunday, after a wave of strikes that were sparked by a cost-of-living crisis and an economy sliding into recession. The...
WRAL
The West just scrambled the oil market. What happens next is up to Russia
CNN — Most Russian crude oil exports to Europe are now banned, marking the boldest effort yet by the West to pile financial pressure on President Vladimir Putin as his brutal war in Ukraine enters its tenth month. The oil embargo, which was agreed upon in late May, took...
Comments / 0