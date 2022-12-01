Read full article on original website
crossroadstoday.com
Man charged with killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts...
Shooting during household fight results in OKC’s latest homicide
A shooting on the south side of OKC early Sunday during a household altercation has resulted in the city's latest homicide of 2022. The post Shooting during household fight results in OKC’s latest homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County wrongful death suit closed
A wrongful death lawsuit is now closed after a Canadian County judge has denied a request to change his previous ruling that found an event venue was not liable in a fatal drunk driving crash near Yukon. Mustang’s Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed the civil action in November 2020 seeking...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police See Spike In Narcan Use To Revive People From Overdoses
The Oklahoma City Police Department used Narcan 135 times this year to revive people from opioid overdoses, a substantial increase compared to just a few years ago. OKCPD said the department began using Narcan in 2015 through a partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. During that first year, officers used Narcan twice on people who overdosed.m Then in 2016, officers used Narcan 14 times, followed by 13 in 2017, 26 in 2018, 35 in 2019, 32 in 2020, 73 in 2021, and 135 in 2022.
chickashatoday.com
Three lose lives in head-on collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30. The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County. A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
Okla County Jail administrator expected to resign Monday, Dec. 5
Embattled Oklahoma County Jail Administrator Greg Williams is expected to resign in the next meeting of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. The post Okla County Jail administrator expected to resign Monday, Dec. 5 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: 16-year-old fatally shot man to stop attack on another person
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday morning. Police were called to 8404 S. Drexel Place at 2:30 a.m. after getting reports that someone was shot inside the home. Officers said they found 38-year-old Cory Cade dead inside with "several" gunshot...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police officers shop with kids for Christmas presents
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department worked to make the season bright for children in the areas they serve Friday morning. Officers shopped with kids, helping them find the perfect gifts for themselves and their families. This is part of their annual "Shop with a Cop" event.
KOCO
Crews investigating after large condominium fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are investigating a large condominium fire in Oklahoma City. Around 4 a.m. Sunday, crews responded to a fire on North Grand Boulevard. The OKC Fire Department said the building was evacuated but multiple condos on the north side of the building were damaged. Officials said...
Deer Creek staff member arrested after allegedly having ‘inappropriate communication’ with student
A staff member at the Deer Creek School District was taken into custody Friday after an alleged 'inappropriate communication' with a student.
OCPD Hosts Annual ‘Shop With A Cop’ With OKCPS Students
During each holiday season, Oklahoma City police take a break from patrol duties to go shopping. The department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" on Friday with Oklahoma City Public School students. The 25 students selected for the event paired up with a cop to shop until they dropped.
News On 6
Oklahoma County Detention Center CEO Williams Resigns
The CEO of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, Greg Williams, resigned Monday from his position at the Monday meeting of the county Criminal Justice Authority, also called the Jail Trust. Williams has led the jail administration since 2019, when Oklahoma County took over operations of the facility from the Oklahoma...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police investigate third shooting in same area
OKLAHOMA CITY — A masked man ran away after shooting someone in an Oklahoma City neighborhood Wednesday night. This is the third shooting to occur in the area around SE 51 Street in the past few months. The previous two shootings were deadly. A 9-year-old boy and an 18-year-old...
KOCO
Organization pays off fallen Oklahoma police officer's home mortgage
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The family of a fallen Midwest City police officer no longer had to worry about their house payment after a national charity organization stepped in to help. Sgt. Frank Rodriguez died last September from COVID-19 complications. He contracted the virus in the line of duty.
News On 6
Christmas Trees Decorated To Honor Victims Of Violent Crimes
Victims of violent crimes are being honored and remembered this holiday season. 13 Christmas trees are now at the Oklahoma History Center, with each one decorated by families and survivors. The Oklahoma Crime Victims Compensation Program helps victims of violent crime who need assistance with expenses related to crime, such...
Suspect hid under bed, pointed pistol before deadly officer-involved shooting, bodycam footage shows
The Oklahoma City Police Department released body-camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting earlier this month.
OKCPD seeks identity of driver in deadly November hit-and-run
The Oklahoma City Police Department is working to identify the suspect who left the scene of a deadly auto-pedestrian incident in late November.
news9.com
AG O'Connor Gives ArchDiocese Of Oklahoma City Green Light To Open Virtual Charter School
Oklahoma is on track to have the first publicly funded charter school in the nation that's operated by a church. A year after the Oklahoma City Archdiocese asked the Oklahoma State Virtual Charter School Board to open one, they're one step closer to making it happen after Attorney General John O'Connor's official legal opinion came out.
News On 6
OKC Charter School Making Changes After Student Struck By Driver
After a student was hit by a car walking to class at John Rex Charter School, the school said it is working to make changes to prevent another incident. The child sustained minor injuries, but now the school said it is making adjustments. The elementary school, located at the intersection...
Man Shot 5 Times While Walking Home From Work In SE Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City man was walking home from work Wednesday night when he was ambushed with gunfire. Police are looking for the suspect who took off on foot in the area of Southeast 51st and Bryant Avenue. The 30-year-old victim told police he tried to take cover by running into...
