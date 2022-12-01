The Oklahoma City Police Department used Narcan 135 times this year to revive people from opioid overdoses, a substantial increase compared to just a few years ago. OKCPD said the department began using Narcan in 2015 through a partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. During that first year, officers used Narcan twice on people who overdosed.m Then in 2016, officers used Narcan 14 times, followed by 13 in 2017, 26 in 2018, 35 in 2019, 32 in 2020, 73 in 2021, and 135 in 2022.

