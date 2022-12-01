Serving alcohol to minors earlier this year at a Halloween party could prove to be the beginning of the end for a 43-year-old Murray County School administrator, who was arrested on Thursday on charges of child molestation, statutory rape, and providing alcohol to minors. 43-year-old Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry, who directed the district’s federal programs and admissions, faced 10 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors after the alleged October incident. But the investigation into Terry’s conduct would eventually loop in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in late November, after a sexual relationship with a student was allegedly discovered. “These are extremely serious charges,” a spokesperson for the school system told FOX Chattanooga. “The safety and well-being of our students are always a top priority for Murray County Schools.” Terry is currently booked into the Murray County Jail, and the investigation into her behavior is still ongoing.Read it at FOX 5

1 DAY AGO