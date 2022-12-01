ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grand Jury report condemns Loudon County School Board

A Grand Jury empaneled at the request of Virginia attorney general Jason Miyares found that the Loudon County School Board was deficient in its handling of – and reaction to – the sexual assault of a student at Broad Run High School by an alleged assailant, who was accused of a similar previous assault when attending Stone Bridge High School. The grand jury report released today criticized school and district authorities, noting also that it would have considered an indictment against the Loudon County Public School Division counsel – if state statutes existed to allow charges. A-G Miyares said in a statement that he hopes for positive change in all Virginia school districts to further protect children.
Chamber of Commerce Job Fair

We are joined by the Director of Workforce Development Danielle Seals and Lisa Fain with the Chamber of Commerce to talk about the upcoming job fair being held by the Cleveland/Bradley County Chamber of Commerce. The job fair will be at the YMCA this Wednesday, December 7 from 10:00-2:00. Learn more online at https://clevelandchamber.com/
Miracle League of Bradley County Blood Drive

We are joined by Renee White with the Miracle League of Bradley County to talk about their Blood Drive taking place now through Saturday. Learn more about the Miracle League on their website at https://miracleleaguebc.org/
Madisonville, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The McMinn County High School basketball team will have a game with Sequoyah High School - Madisonville on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
Georgia School Official Accused of Statutory Rape After Student Boozefest

Serving alcohol to minors earlier this year at a Halloween party could prove to be the beginning of the end for a 43-year-old Murray County School administrator, who was arrested on Thursday on charges of child molestation, statutory rape, and providing alcohol to minors. 43-year-old Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry, who directed the district’s federal programs and admissions, faced 10 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors after the alleged October incident. But the investigation into Terry’s conduct would eventually loop in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in late November, after a sexual relationship with a student was allegedly discovered. “These are extremely serious charges,” a spokesperson for the school system told FOX Chattanooga. “The safety and well-being of our students are always a top priority for Murray County Schools.” Terry is currently booked into the Murray County Jail, and the investigation into her behavior is still ongoing.Read it at FOX 5
Marion County Deputy Arrested in Monteagle

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested and charged with DUI. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette confirmed that Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the report says the driver “evaded and turned off the vehicle lights.” The driver...
Municipal Court Docket for Dec. 6

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, December 6. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Baylee Carter – Possession Fentanyl/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal Impersonation, Simple Possession Marijuana.
The Messiah Community Sing Along

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Laurie Redmer Cadwallader talks about how the Eleventh Messiah Community Sing Along is free and open to the public! Join on December 11th at 3pm to participate in a wonderful community musical event at Chattanooga First SDA Church.
Outdoor Chattanooga renames building after former director

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Philip Grymes, the former Director of Outdoor Chattanooga, was honored today by his friends, family and colleagues. The organization renamed its River Street building after him today. With numerous family members, former co-workers and three past and present Scenic City mayors in attendance, the community gathered...
ERPD Arrests for Nov. 28-Dec. 4

PROBATIONARY CAPIAS(POSS OD DRUG PARA) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BENFORD, JUSTIN C. 7022 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37421. Age at Arrest: 32 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. FORGERY. THEFT OF PROPERTY.

