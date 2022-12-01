Read full article on original website
wfirnews.com
Grand Jury report condemns Loudon County School Board
A Grand Jury empaneled at the request of Virginia attorney general Jason Miyares found that the Loudon County School Board was deficient in its handling of – and reaction to – the sexual assault of a student at Broad Run High School by an alleged assailant, who was accused of a similar previous assault when attending Stone Bridge High School. The grand jury report released today criticized school and district authorities, noting also that it would have considered an indictment against the Loudon County Public School Division counsel – if state statutes existed to allow charges. A-G Miyares said in a statement that he hopes for positive change in all Virginia school districts to further protect children.
mymix1041.com
Chamber of Commerce Job Fair
We are joined by the Director of Workforce Development Danielle Seals and Lisa Fain with the Chamber of Commerce to talk about the upcoming job fair being held by the Cleveland/Bradley County Chamber of Commerce. The job fair will be at the YMCA this Wednesday, December 7 from 10:00-2:00. Learn more online at https://clevelandchamber.com/
mymix1041.com
Miracle League of Bradley County Blood Drive
We are joined by Renee White with the Miracle League of Bradley County to talk about their Blood Drive taking place now through Saturday. Learn more about the Miracle League on their website at https://miracleleaguebc.org/
Clayton News Daily
Racist rhetoric greets increasing population of Latino students in this Tennessee county
Sitting in the back of a packed room in the Hamilton County Schools administration complex, Clara fought the urge to leave. She had taken the day off from her factory job to be there but was nervous to see a crowd of people supporting a board member who had referred to Latino students as a burden.
Madisonville, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WTVC
The McMahan Law Firm: New Chattanooga Police Department on wrecks
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brent Burks talks about how Chattanooga Police Department on wrecks has changed. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Georgia School Official Accused of Statutory Rape After Student Boozefest
Serving alcohol to minors earlier this year at a Halloween party could prove to be the beginning of the end for a 43-year-old Murray County School administrator, who was arrested on Thursday on charges of child molestation, statutory rape, and providing alcohol to minors. 43-year-old Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry, who directed the district’s federal programs and admissions, faced 10 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors after the alleged October incident. But the investigation into Terry’s conduct would eventually loop in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in late November, after a sexual relationship with a student was allegedly discovered. “These are extremely serious charges,” a spokesperson for the school system told FOX Chattanooga. “The safety and well-being of our students are always a top priority for Murray County Schools.” Terry is currently booked into the Murray County Jail, and the investigation into her behavior is still ongoing.Read it at FOX 5
chattanoogacw.com
All activity stopped in Polk County's Ducktown Law court building; Health concerns cited
Polk County, Tenn. — All activity and court proceedings are being moved from the Ducktown Law Court building, to Benton (Polk County Justice Center/Jail) until further notice. The request was made by the Polk County Commission and Polk County General Sessions Judge Brooklynn Townsend confirmed the stoppage in a...
‘Quiet Hero:’ Georgia elementary school nurse saves parent who was bleeding out at school
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Nurses are seen as caregivers, life savers, even angels, but Adairsville Elementary School Nurse Carla Hardy is adding ‘hero’ to her long list of titles. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Recently, Hardy was informed of a parent on...
Dalton, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WLOS.com
Multiple schools placed on lockdown after receiving threatening phone calls, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Law enforcement agencies in at least three western North Carolina counties were on school campuses late Thursday morning, Dec. 1, and into the early afternoon after separate phone calls claimed active threats on the campuses. The instances took place the same day that many similar...
2.2-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Murray County
Those in northwest Georgia might have felt a slight shake Saturday morning due to a minor earthquake....
Marion County Deputy Arrested in Monteagle
A Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested and charged with DUI. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette confirmed that Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the report says the driver “evaded and turned off the vehicle lights.” The driver...
WTVC
Hamilton County commissioner says narrow Cummings Highway overpass an emergency situation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Commissioner Joe Graham says when the interstate gets backed up with traffic, the Cummings Highway overpass is the only resort to escape it. And in certain emergency situations those extra minutes spent waiting could add up. "It's a nightmare for all of us...
WTVCFOX
Legal feud between Hamilton County Mayor and Attorney continues, despite pushes to stop it
Hamilton County, Tenn. — Despite the Hamilton County Commission's best efforts to put the legal feud between Mayor Weston Wamp and County Attorney Rheubin Taylor on hold, it seems the County Mayor is pressing forward with his goal of removing Taylor as the county's attorney. Wednesday. November 30th, Mayor...
WTVC
Weekend DUI arrest puts Marion County Sheriff's Office sergeant on paid leave
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A sergeant with the Marion County Sheriff's Office is now on paid leave after he was arrested and charged with DUI over the weekend, according to Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette. Officers with the Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. A police report...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Dec. 6
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, December 6. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Baylee Carter – Possession Fentanyl/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal Impersonation, Simple Possession Marijuana.
WTVC
The Messiah Community Sing Along
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Laurie Redmer Cadwallader talks about how the Eleventh Messiah Community Sing Along is free and open to the public! Join on December 11th at 3pm to participate in a wonderful community musical event at Chattanooga First SDA Church.
WDEF
Outdoor Chattanooga renames building after former director
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Philip Grymes, the former Director of Outdoor Chattanooga, was honored today by his friends, family and colleagues. The organization renamed its River Street building after him today. With numerous family members, former co-workers and three past and present Scenic City mayors in attendance, the community gathered...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests for Nov. 28-Dec. 4
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS(POSS OD DRUG PARA) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BENFORD, JUSTIN C. 7022 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37421. Age at Arrest: 32 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. FORGERY. THEFT OF PROPERTY.
Comments / 0