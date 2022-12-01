Here's what's on the menu for Biden's first state dinner with France's Macron

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have rolled out the red, white, and blue to fete French President Emmanuel Macron and his first lady Brigitte Macron in the first state dinner of the Biden administration.

New Orleans singer Jon Batiste will entertain the Bidens and Macrons, along with roughly 300 to 400 other special guests. But before then, the Bidens will serve attendees dinner by candlelight on the White House South Lawn in a heated pavilion, decorated with stained glass roses and irises, the countries' respective national flowers.

Here's what the Bidens, with the help of White House executive chef Cris Comerford and White House executive pastry chef Susie Morrison, have on the menu for the Macrons:

Main course

Butter-poached Maine lobster

American osetra caviar

Delicata squash raviolo

Tarragon sauce



Calotte of beef

Shallot marmalade

Triple-cooked butter potatoes

Sunchoke and creamed watercress

Red wine reduction



American artisanal cheese course

Rogue Creamery's Rogue River Blue with milk sourced from Grant Pass, OR

Cypress Grove's Humboldt Fog soft-ripened goat cheese

Deer Creek cheddar cheese from a small, family-run creamery in Sheboygan, WI

Dessert

Orange chiffon cake

Roasted pears with citrus sauce

Creme fraiche ice cream

Drinks

2018 Newton unfiltered Chardonnay, Napa Valley, CA

2019 Anakota Cabernet Sauvignon, Knights Valley, CA

Roederer Estate Brut Rose N.V., Mendocino, CA