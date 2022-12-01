ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what's on the menu for Biden's first state dinner with France's Macron

By Naomi Lim
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have rolled out the red, white, and blue to fete French President Emmanuel Macron and his first lady Brigitte Macron in the first state dinner of the Biden administration.

New Orleans singer Jon Batiste will entertain the Bidens and Macrons, along with roughly 300 to 400 other special guests. But before then, the Bidens will serve attendees dinner by candlelight on the White House South Lawn in a heated pavilion, decorated with stained glass roses and irises, the countries' respective national flowers.

'KISS AND MAKE UP': BIDEN HOPES TENSIONS WITH FRANCE END WITH FIRST STATE VISIT

Here's what the Bidens, with the help of White House executive chef Cris Comerford and White House executive pastry chef Susie Morrison, have on the menu for the Macrons:

Main course
Butter-poached Maine lobster
American osetra caviar
Delicata squash raviolo
Tarragon sauce

Calotte of beef
Shallot marmalade
Triple-cooked butter potatoes
Sunchoke and creamed watercress
Red wine reduction

American artisanal cheese course
Rogue Creamery's Rogue River Blue with milk sourced from Grant Pass, OR
Cypress Grove's Humboldt Fog soft-ripened goat cheese
Deer Creek cheddar cheese from a small, family-run creamery in Sheboygan, WI

Dessert
Orange chiffon cake
Roasted pears with citrus sauce
Creme fraiche ice cream

Drinks
2018 Newton unfiltered Chardonnay, Napa Valley, CA
2019 Anakota Cabernet Sauvignon, Knights Valley, CA
Roederer Estate Brut Rose N.V., Mendocino, CA

