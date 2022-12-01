Read full article on original website
Aztecs handle Occidental College convincingly
The SDSU Aztecs men’s basketball team is coming off of a challenging trip to Maui. Coach Dutcher and his team were set to play three more games in a seven-day span, starting with UC Irvine on Tuesday. Just three days after Micah Parrish’s game-winning three to seal the win...
SDSU Football Roundup: bowl game, all-conference honors, super seniors and transfer news
The official Bowl Selection Show for the 2022 College Football season is set for Sunday, December 5th. Typically, SDSU and its fans have to wait until that show to know when and where the Aztecs would play their final game of the season. This year, the news came six days...
