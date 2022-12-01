ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the GOP has labeled Hakeem Jeffries an 'election denier'

By Misty Severi
 4 days ago

C onservative lawmakers and members of the Republican National Committee have labeled the new leader of House Democrats an "election denier" because the new leader claimed the 2016 presidential election was fake.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who was elected to replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the leader of House Democrats on Wednesday, has denied the legitimacy of the 2016 election at least eight times, according to a researcher from the RNC. The 2016 contest resulted in the election of Donald Trump over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

HYPOCRISY ALERT: DEMOCRATS JUST CHOSE AN ELECTION DENIER AS PELOSI’S SUCCESSOR

“The more we learn about the 2016 election the more ILLEGITIMATE it becomes," Jeffries tweeted in 2018. “America deserves to know whether we have a FAKE president in the oval office."

Jeffries has also claimed that Russia artificially helped make Trump the president and that certain House seats were stolen by "rogue Republicans" in 2018.

The backlash over Jeffries's election has been perceived as hypocrisy after Democrats claimed that Republican lawmakers that deny the results of the 2020 presidential election should not hold a leadership position. The midterm elections saw the House of Representatives flip back under Republican control.

“Hakeem Jeffries called the 2016 election ILLEGITIMATE. Why are Democrats electing an ELECTION DENIER to lead their party?" Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) tweeted Wednesday. "Where is the media outrage labeling Jeffries a THREAT to Democracy?”

Jeffries became the first black person elected to congressional leadership and will take office on Jan. 3. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has been nominated by House Republicans to become speaker, but he still needs to receive a majority in a floorwide vote.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn will both exit their posts in January, with Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) elected to replace Clyburn.

