CLEVELAND -- As we begin picking up the pieces from the devastating line-of-duty death of our brother, Johnny Tetrick, we would like to say thank you. In the days following Saturday, Nov. 19, we converged on Station 22 to prepare for Johnny’s funeral and to try to make sense of the tragedy. Every day, we were greeted by sympathy cards, mounds of pastries, sandwiches, pizza, desserts and coffee.

1 DAY AGO