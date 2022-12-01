Read full article on original website
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Euclid man was killed at a gas station Saturday in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, according to police. Anthony Wynn, 50, was shot about 5:05 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station at East 110th Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Wynn was shot in the abdomen and thigh.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Euclid father was shot and killed at a gas station on the city’s East side Saturday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and E. 100th Street around 5:30 p.m.
Cleveland police are investigating an overnight shooting on the city's east side.
On Wednesday in Lowellville, 55-year-old Deborah Hudak and her daughter, 25-year-old Cathryn Hudak, were fatally shot in a home on Watson Street.
On Friday, images from above Water Street in Kent were downright frightening.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thousands of people in Northast Ohio remained without power Sunday following Saturday’s high winds, though electricity had been restored to most who had lost power earlier. According to the FirstEnergy website shortly before noon, just over 3,300 customers were still waiting to have their power restored,...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Glenville neighborhood Monday morning. Cleveland police said the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of E. 115th Street and Superior Avenue. According to police, the boy was...
A man has died after a shooting and suspicious knocking was reported in Maple Heights early Saturday morning.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old Cleveland man died from injuries suffered in a Thanksgiving morning shooting. Cleveland police said Rashaun Yearby was shot around 11:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lee Road. This is in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Yearby died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical...
The Parma Christmas Parade is today! Here are the road closures to look out for.
Although Teamsters Local 507 and other unions representing Cleveland city workers have cut back their public protests against Mayor Justin Bibb over a contract impasse, they are far from retreating, union leaders told Signal Cleveland. A strike, they say, is coming. (Just like winter.) Teamsters met on Nov. 22 with...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a gas station Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Police reported to the Shell gas station located at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and East 110th Street around 5:30 p.m. According to police, the victim, a 50-year-old man, was...
CLEVELAND -- As we begin picking up the pieces from the devastating line-of-duty death of our brother, Johnny Tetrick, we would like to say thank you. In the days following Saturday, Nov. 19, we converged on Station 22 to prepare for Johnny’s funeral and to try to make sense of the tragedy. Every day, we were greeted by sympathy cards, mounds of pastries, sandwiches, pizza, desserts and coffee.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 34-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to Maple Heights police, officers were called out to the 18000 block of Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. for a report of two suspicious men knocking on doors.
Monday morning, members of the Cleveland NOVFTF located and arrested a 14-year-old male thought to be responsible for killing an 18-year-old man at a drive-thru convenience store on Nov. 19.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased. WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County. According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bayshaun East was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Monday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals say due to news media postings, East’s arrest was the direct result of information from the public. The U.S. Marshals say 46-year-old Bayshun East was arrested for the...
According to FirstEnergy's website, thousands of residents in multiple counties are without power in Northeast Ohio as high winds continue Saturday morning.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 31-year-old man who shot at North Olmsted police officers after robbing a Starbucks, was sentenced Monday by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shannon Gallagher to a 18-20 years in prison. Dominque Hullum walked into the Starbucks in the 27100 block of Lorain Road...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died in a four-way crash Friday on Interstate 90, according to police. The incident happened about 3:05 a.m. when a 26-year-old man, driving a Dodge Challenger, headed east on the highway as he approached West 41st Street. He veered off the left side of the roadway and hit the median.
