cleveland.com

Euclid man killed at gas station in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Euclid man was killed at a gas station Saturday in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, according to police. Anthony Wynn, 50, was shot about 5:05 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station at East 110th Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Wynn was shot in the abdomen and thigh.
cleveland19.com

Dad fatally shot at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Euclid father was shot and killed at a gas station on the city’s East side Saturday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and E. 100th Street around 5:30 p.m.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland teenager in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Glenville neighborhood Monday morning. Cleveland police said the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of E. 115th Street and Superior Avenue. According to police, the boy was...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man dies after being shot on Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old Cleveland man died from injuries suffered in a Thanksgiving morning shooting. Cleveland police said Rashaun Yearby was shot around 11:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lee Road. This is in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Yearby died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical...
signalcleveland.org

Still no deal with Cleveland city workers, building bridges and COVID money talk

Although Teamsters Local 507 and other unions representing Cleveland city workers have cut back their public protests against Mayor Justin Bibb over a contract impasse, they are far from retreating, union leaders told Signal Cleveland. A strike, they say, is coming. (Just like winter.) Teamsters met on Nov. 22 with...
cleveland19.com

Man dies from shooting at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a gas station Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Police reported to the Shell gas station located at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and East 110th Street around 5:30 p.m. According to police, the victim, a 50-year-old man, was...
Cleveland.com

During a horrific week after the death of our brother firefighter, Johnny Tetrick, your support was everything: The firefighters of Cleveland Fire Station 22

CLEVELAND -- As we begin picking up the pieces from the devastating line-of-duty death of our brother, Johnny Tetrick, we would like to say thank you. In the days following Saturday, Nov. 19, we converged on Station 22 to prepare for Johnny’s funeral and to try to make sense of the tragedy. Every day, we were greeted by sympathy cards, mounds of pastries, sandwiches, pizza, desserts and coffee.
cleveland19.com

No arrests in weekend murder of 34-year-old man in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 34-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to Maple Heights police, officers were called out to the 18000 block of Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. for a report of two suspicious men knocking on doors.
actionnews5.com

Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased. WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County. According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland supermarket murder suspect arrested, U.S. Marshals say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bayshaun East was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Monday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals say due to news media postings, East’s arrest was the direct result of information from the public. The U.S. Marshals say 46-year-old Bayshun East was arrested for the...

