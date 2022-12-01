Read full article on original website
FOX43.com
England reaches World Cup quarterfinals, beats Senegal 3-0
DOHA, Qatar — England captain Harry Kane scored his first goal of this year’s World Cup, helping his team beat Senegal 3-0 Sunday and setting up a match against France in the quarterfinals. Kane scored for the 52nd time for his country to move within one of Wayne...
FOX43.com
US, Netherlands ambassadors wager doughnuts over World Cup match
WASHINGTON — As the U.S. and Netherlands men's soccer teams were preparing to go head-to-head Saturday morning in a pivotal World Cup match, the ambassadors of their countries were creating their own matchup. Amb. André Haspels, the Netherlands ambassador to the United States, placed a sweet bet on the...
