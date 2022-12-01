Read full article on original website
NBA Odds: Suns vs. Mavericks prediction, odds and pick – 12/5/2022
The Phoenix Suns (16-7) visit the Dallas Mavericks (11-11) on Monday. Action tips off at 8:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Mavericks prediction and pick. Phoenix has won seven of their last eight games coming into tonight and currently sits in first place in the Western Conference. The Suns […] The post NBA Odds: Suns vs. Mavericks prediction, odds and pick – 12/5/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dowd lifts Capitals to 3-2 win over Oilers
Nic Dowd scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 to snap a two-game skid
Former B's coach Cassidy wins; Boston's home streak ends
BOSTON (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights made former Boston coach Bruce Cassidy’s return a success on Reilly Smith’s score in the fifth round of the shootout, beating the Bruins 4-3 to end their NHL-record for home victories to open a season at 14 games on Monday night. The 57-year-old Cassidy was fired by Boston following 5 ½ seasons in June after the Bruins were eliminated by Carolina in the opening round of the playoffs. Eight days after he was let go, he was hired by Vegas. In a matchup of two of the league’s top three teams, Western conference-leading Vegas opened a 3-0 lead early in the second period on two goals by Paul Cotter and the other by Jonathan Marchessault before the Bruins started their comeback when Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak scored just over six minutes apart late in the period.
Jordan Binnington blasted by Blues’ Craig Berube for antics vs. Penguins’ Jason Zucker
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has received plenty of flack lately regarding his recent antics. During Saturday’s loss vs. the Penguins, a frustrated Binnington laid a dirty hit on Penguins’ Jason Zucker. The play prompted a brutal response from head coach Craig Berube, who ripped into his netminder for his antics saying that it’s […] The post Jordan Binnington blasted by Blues’ Craig Berube for antics vs. Penguins’ Jason Zucker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 perfect MLB trade Cubs must make this offseason
The Chicago Cubs appear to be headed for a rebuild in the eyes of many…except for themselves. The Cubs, loaded with money, are looking to build themselves back up into a World Series contender this offseason, and have been quite aggressive in their quest to do so early on this offseason. Rather than undergo a lengthy rebuild, the Cubs front office believes they can compete as soon as next season.
Louisville basketball gets slapped in the face with brutal NET rankings spot
Not that the Louisville Cardinals needed a reminder of how bad the season is going for them, but the first edition of the NET rankings for the 2022-23 college basketball campaign has just been released and Louisville basketball doesn’t look so good in it. per Brett Dawson of Courier Journal Sports.
Doncic, Mavericks preserve big lead, roll past Suns 130-111
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks got the most important victory over Phoenix in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals last season. Now they can say goodbye to that pesky 10-game, regular-season losing streak. Doncic scored 33 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 21 and the Mavericks preserved a big lead against the Suns this time in a 130-111 victory on Monday night. The Mavericks remained in control after a 28-8 run covering most of the last 10 minutes of the first quarter, and Doncic got to rest the entire the fourth quarter of a second consecutive blowout win.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard reacts to first game-winner since ACL tear
The Los Angeles Clippers welcomed Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard back from injury on Monday night, but it was Leonard who stole the show with a game-winner. With the Clippers and Charlotte Hornets tied at 117-117, Paul George and John Wall made sure to get Kawhi Leonard the ball in his spot at […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard reacts to first game-winner since ACL tear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Devin Booker gets massive trolling after poor showing vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs
The highly anticipated showdown between Luka Doncic and Devin Booker was quite disappointing, to say the least, with the Phoenix Suns star failing to live up to expectations once again when facing his Dallas Mavericks counterpart. It has been just a few days since Booker exploded for 51 points against the Chicago Bulls, so there […] The post Devin Booker gets massive trolling after poor showing vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Grizzlies star Ja Morant playing vs. Heat
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is one of the most must-see talents in the NBA. His superhuman athleticism and leaping ability at his size are unparalleled by any other guard today and make him more or less a walking highlight reel. With this in mind, Grizzlies fans and Heat fans alike want to know: is Ja Morant playing the second game of a back-to-back tonight versus Miami?
Jazz star Jordan Clarkson slapped with $15,000 fine for untoward incident vs. Blazers
The Utah Jazz suffered their sixth loss in the last eight games on Saturday following a 116-111 defeat at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers. Jordan Clarkson’s team-high 24-point effort ended up being wasted, and to add insult to injury, the Jazz guard is now going to have to pay up a league-mandated $15,000 […] The post Jazz star Jordan Clarkson slapped with $15,000 fine for untoward incident vs. Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Kawhi is BACK’: NBA Twitter goes berserk as Kawhi Leonard sinks game-winner in return vs. Hornets
The Los Angeles Clippers received some overdue good news when it was reported that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (along with Luke Kennard) were scheduled to return during their Monday night contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Leonard, in particular, hasn’t played much this season, playing in only five games before tonight’s matchup. Moreover, he’s been […] The post ‘Kawhi is BACK’: NBA Twitter goes berserk as Kawhi Leonard sinks game-winner in return vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Surging Warriors could be extra short-handed vs. Pacers
The Indiana Pacers were always poised to give the surging Golden State Warriors a better fight than most fans anticipated on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and company, after all, have hardly proven the rebuilding pushover they were expected to be before the regular season tipped off, standing 12-11 behind a dynamic, uptempo offense. […] The post Surging Warriors could be extra short-handed vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jones' career-high 28 points lead Grizzlies past Heat 101-93
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyus Jones had a career-high 28 points and 10 assists to lead the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies to a 101-93 victory over Miami Heat on Monday night. Santi Aldama added 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Dillon Brooks finished with 17 for Memphis, which played without leading scorer Ja Morant and several other key players. Jones started in place of Morant, filling in for the Grizzlies’ leading scorer. “I view myself as a starter in this league. I feel like I am a starter in this league. I just come off the bench,” said Jones. “I have no shame in that.” Tyler Herro led the Heat with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Jimmy Butler had 18 points and Caleb Martin finished with 16 for the Heat.
Is James Harden playing vs. Rockets?
The Philadelphia 76ers are rounding out a road trip with an important game against the Houston Rockets. The Sixers are looking to bounce back from two rough losses. Fortunately for them, they may have more reinforcements to help them get back in the win column. Before tip-off at Toyota Center, there is one big question […] The post Is James Harden playing vs. Rockets? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bijan Robinson makes eye-opening Cowboys visit amid NFL Draft speculation
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson may have played his final collegiate game. His latest move just adds more fuel to the fire. On Sunday night, Robinson made an appearance as the Dallas Cowboys took on the Indianapolis Colts. Via Fort Worth Star-Telegram Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr.: “Texas running back Bijan Robinson, a prospective […] The post Bijan Robinson makes eye-opening Cowboys visit amid NFL Draft speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Blazers player who must be traded soon
As of this writing, the Portland Trail Blazers have lost seven of their last eight games, and they are currently carrying an 11-11 win-loss record. That puts them in third place in the Northwest Division and in 11th place in the Western Conference. Early in November, the Blazers did pretty well and were among the […] The post 1 Blazers player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets HC Jacque Vaughn drops key Ben Simmons injury update amid three-game absence
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has missed the last three games after leaving last week’s win over Orlando with a calf strain. The team announced Wednesday that Simmons would miss a minimum of three games with the injury. Head coach Jacque Vaughn provided an update on Simmons Sunday following...
Bob Myers pinpoints ‘transformational’ moment that sparked Warriors dynasty
The Golden State Warriors weren’t always a dynasty. Before his team won the first of an incredible four titles in eight seasons, Bob Myers needed to help Golden State evolve from plucky playoff upstart to a true championship threat. How’d he do it? Capitalizing on the Warriors’ first playoff berth in five years by pushing […] The post Bob Myers pinpoints ‘transformational’ moment that sparked Warriors dynasty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics guards Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart sound off on OT loss to Heat
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics remain each other’s nemesis as the two were locked in yet another tight contest on Friday night. Despite Jaylen Brown’s best efforts, the Heat still came out on top in overtime, 120-116. The Heat almost won in regulation after Jimmy Butler, fresh off a return from injury, sank a […] The post Celtics guards Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart sound off on OT loss to Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
