East Valley Tribune
‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa
For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
KTAR.com
21st Tamale Festival holiday event returns to Mesa after pandemic-caused hiatus
PHOENIX — The annual Tamale Festival returns to the Valley this weekend for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday event with a tamale contest, food tasting, music, dancing and free toys will commence Saturday and Sunday at the Mesa Convention Center. The contest...
Fun Things to do at Schnepf Farms for Christmas
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Schnepf Farms is the perfect place to visit this holiday season! With Christmas in Queen Creek, you'll find plenty of festive activities to enjoy. You're sure to get into the holiday spirit when you experience all that Schnepf Farms has to offer!
phoenixwithkids.net
Pratt Brothers Christmas Holiday Spectacular
Pratt Brothers Christmas Holiday Spectacular. Once upon a time (2015) two Arizona brothers turned their home into a gingerbread house. Each year they added more and more. Their display included hundreds of thousands of lights and even pyrotechnics!! One year they added a train to ride through the sweet street. Then in 2022 they moved this immersive display to Bell Bank Ball Park and created the most magical display of all time.
AZFamily
ADHS fines Mesa memory care center $500 after woman dies
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A memory care center in Mesa was cited $1,000 after two violations, including one that led to a woman’s death earlier this year. According to a report from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services, four allegations were made against Silver Creek Inn near Baseline and Power roads earlier this year. Only one of them was unable to be verified.
12news.com
Valley cities cancel holiday events due to stormy weather
ARIZONA, USA — Saturday's stormy weather has prompted some Valley cities to cancel outdoor holiday-themed events that had been scheduled for this weekend. The City of Mesa said Saturday afternoon it would cancel today's Merry Main Street activities. Anybody who had booked sessions on Mesa's ice rink will have an opportunity to re-schedule, the city said.
East Valley Tribune
Group home’s location riles Gilbert neighbors
James DeVary said he used to bring his two children, ages 2 and 4, to the Gilbert neighborhood park’s tot lot regularly – but nowadays they steer clear away from it. “I’ve stopped going to the park because of this house and because of the tenants,” DeVary said. “We don’t want any issues with the residents. They leave the house, sit on the picnic bench and hang out and drink.”
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Arizona
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
scottsdale.org
Original Pancake House nears 35 years of quality
Every morning, except Mondays, at the Original Pancake House in Scottsdale, owner Ron Horton is greeting patrons at their tables, even sitting down and chatting often for more than a few courtesy minutes. He talks with them as a friend, not a proprietor. He wants to know about their health,...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Biggest, brightest light displays this holiday season across the Valley
The Valley isn’t exactly a frosty, winter wonderland, but there are a few places that go so above and beyond in their holiday decorations that it truly does feel like being in the North Pole when visiting. While this certainly isn’t a comprehensive list, these are a few of...
peoriatimes.com
Big Lots to host grand opening at new Peoria store
Big Lots, a leading home discount retailer, will host the grand opening of its newest store at 24760 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria, on Saturday, Dec. 10. At the grand opening, shoppers can expect doorbuster offers as well as scratch-off cards given to the first 100 customers each day with the potential of up to $250 off a purchase. Both offers will be valid throughout the grand opening weekend, Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11.
KTAR.com
Houston restaurant to open first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Federal American Grill, a restaurant concept based in Houston, will open its first Arizona location in Scottsdale in the coming weeks. The chain, which was founded by Matt Brice in 2013, has taken over a 7,200-square-foot standalone building in the Scottsdale 101 Shopping Center off of the Loop 101 and Mayo Blvd. on the boarder of Phoenix and Scottsdale.
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
SignalsAZ
Holiday at America’s Friendliest Airport®
America’s Friendliest Airport® is kicking off the holiday season with a special initiative designed to show appreciation. The 12 Days of Gratitude will commence on December 5 and run through December 16. During this time, a variety of activities will take place that will provide Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with the opportunity to show its gratitude to its customers. And, several other activities will take place that will give travelers the opportunity to show their gratitude for others.
'You Could See All The Outlines': Ancient Remains Uncovered In Phoenix
“You could see all the outlines of all the pit houses like so this entire section was just rows upon rows. It looked like a drawing almost."
santansun.com
Developer defends Landings on Ocotillo project
The folks who want to build a controversial affordable housing project in Chandler say there is a lot of misinformation circulating and they are eager to correct it. The Landings on Ocotillo is proposed for about 25 acres east of Arizona Avenue on Ocotillo Road, just east of the railroad tracks behind a Target retail center.
AZFamily
Heavy flooding closes schools, roads in Pinal County
ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding near Arizona City has closed roads and canceled school for elementary students. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first reported heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning. Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon. The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is closed along with other streets in the area.
phgmag.com
A Scottsdale Retiree’s Xeriscaped Garden is a Testament to Time and Tenacity
Scottsdale retiree Paul Folk’s xeriscaped oasis is a testament to time and tenacity. Nearly every square foot of the front, side and rear yards of retired shop owner Paul Folk’s North Scottsdale property is inhabited by unique varieties of aloe, succulents, cacti and other drought-tolerant plant species. Remarkably, Folk created the entire garden from scratch in just three years with grit, determination and a trial-and-error approach.
azbigmedia.com
6 hotel restaurants and bars you must try in Downtown Phoenix
Tucked into their adjacent hotels, hotel restaurants and bars can often be overlooked and underestimated. While each of these restaurants and bars are located in a hotel in Downtown Phoenix, each and every one of them can be considered as a culinary and beverage destination, all on their own. With...
