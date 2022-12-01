ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.

Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
CBS 17

NC housekeeper aims to mop up $2 million lottery prize with prize wheel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 75-year-old Gardner-Webb University housekeeper is looking to clean up after he spins the prize wheel in hopes of taking home $2 million. On Tuesday, Johnnie Bostic, of Polkville in Cleveland County, will spin the wheel after winning the chance from a $10 Bigger Spin scratchoff ticket, according to the N.C. Education […]
Stanly News & Press

Christmas with the Celts coming to Albemarle for SCCA holiday performance

People yearning for an early dose of the holiday spirit will be in for a treat this weekend as Christmas with the Celts, making its debut in Stanly County, will perform at 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Agri-Civic Center as part of The Stanly County Concert Association’s 74th season.
wfmynews2.com

Cleveland County man has chance to spin the wheel for prize of $2 million

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 75-year-old housekeeper will step up to a giant prize wheel, give it a spin, and see if it lands on a $2 million prize. Johnnie Bostic from Polkville could get the chance to win $2 million. The chance comes as part of the lottery's unique...
WBTV

NC a “lawless” land for HOAs and community associations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
WCNC

Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Concord, NC

Concord is a charming city located in the heart of Cabarrus County, which won the All-American City Award in 2004. German and Scots-Irish immigrants initially set up Concord around 1750. It is now part of the Charlotte metropolitan area's northeast region, experiencing fast growth. The name Concord was chosen following...
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Gathers To Celebrate Christmas

GASTONIA, N.C. — Hundreds of people turned out in Gastonia for this year’s Christmas in the City Parade on Sunday. Dozens of floats, along with several high school bands, glided down Main Street. The parade featured Santa, entertainment, and vendors. Some familiar faces from WCCB-TV also got to...
wccbcharlotte.com

Actor’s Theatre Of Charlotte Will Hold An Equipment Auction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With the closing of the ATC, a lot of equipment is now up for grabs. The ATC will be holding an online auction from December 8th through the 15th. Lighting, audio, and much more will be available to purchase during the auction.
WSOC Charlotte

Channel 9 travels across NC looking for friends of Shanquella Robinson

CHARLOTTE — The family of Shanquella Robinson is still searching for answers after her mysterious death in Mexico. The FBI issued an arrest warrant last week for an unidentified friend who was on that trip. Federal and international investigations into Robinson’s death are ongoing, and Channel 9 is still trying to get ahold of people she went to Cabo with.
WFAE.org

How Charlotte wormed its way out of a longtime sticky scourge

Charlotte has nearly rid itself of a problem that bedeviled the city for years. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his On My Mind commentary, wonders if that’s a model we could live by one inch at a time. The other day I heard a word I hadn’t thought of...
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $3 million after buying $30 scratch-off

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
WCNC

'This is unreal': Widow gets new HVAC unit

YORK, S.C. — As winter closes in and the nights are colder, Elizabeth Adams is filled with joy and happiness. “I was just, like, shocked, and this is unreal," Adams said. She is so excited she won a contest for a brand new HVAC unit from Brothers Heating, Air and Plumbing.
WBTV

Railroad work coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $16.3 million contract to make safety improvements where Rogers Lake Road crosses the North Carolina and Norfolk Southern Railroads in Kannapolis. Albemarle contractor NJR Group, Inc. has been awarded the project to build a bridge separating Rogers Lake...
WSOC Charlotte

Renovated Mooresville skatepark opens to public

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The town of Mooresville’s renovated skate part is now open to the public. The new park will give access to surrounding residents and is the largest skate park in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. The park is located on West Iredell Avenue in Mooresville and debuted...

