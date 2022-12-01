Read full article on original website
Jury selection begins in trial for man accused of killing two-year-old in 2018
YORK, Pa. — Jury selection in the trial of Tyree Marche'll Bowie, who is accused of killing two-year-old Dante Mullinix in 2018, will begin today at York County Judicial Center. Bowie is charged with murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, and endangering the welfare of...
York City Police holds inaugural 'Shop with a Cop'
YORK, Pa. — Christmas came early for a group of kids in York on Monday. York City Police partnered with organizations and families in the community hold their first-ever 'Shop with a Cop.'. A dozen children from the York community, including some with Cornerstone Youth Home, got the opportunity...
Harrisburg joins national partnership to combat gun violence
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three separate shooting events occurred in Harrisburg over the first weekend in December 2022, according to city’s Bureau of Police. One man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at 11:30 p.m. Friday on the 1900 block of Walnut St. A vehicle was shot multiple...
Harrisburg police searching for man charged with criminal homicide
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is searching for a man charged with criminal homicide. Calvin Waller Jr. has been charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and possession of an instrument of crime. According to police, on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 4 p.m., officers...
Harrisburg shooting leaves 1 man injured
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left a man injured. Officers said around 2:45 p.m. they were called to the 500 block of Woodbine Street. When they arrived, they found one adult man, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. The victim was taken...
Former Franklin County government official charged in conspiracy to defraud small business owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Chambersburg man has been charged in a conspiracy to defraud government programs for disadvantaged small business owners. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, James A. Coccagna, 67, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit violations of the Major Fraud Act.
York County man pleads guilty to arson charges
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man pled guilty to multiple counts of arson, according to the Southern York Regional Police Department. Robert Connor Castro, from New Freedom, pled guilty to five counts of aggravated arson- person present inside the property and five counts of reckless burning or exploding.
York County police searching for two who robbed $6,000 in merchandise from Home Depot
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for two people wanted for a reported retail theft. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, police received a report of a retail theft at the Home Depot located on East Market Street. On Nov. 12, the two pictured suspects entered the store and...
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (Dec. 4): The Lancaster County Coroner's office identified the victim of the single-vehicle crash as 41-year-old Chad Rapp of Columbia. The coroner said Rapp was the passenger inside the SUV. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Two Lancaster County men arrested on weapons and drug charges
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two Lancaster County men were arrested and charged with multiple weapons and drug offenses. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, a search warrant was obtained for 729 Beaver St. in Lancaster in response to ongoing drug-related activity in the area. Due to the high-risk...
Harrisburg man arrested after allegedly killing 17-year-old in dispute over stolen dirt bike motorcycle
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old boy, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Miguel Sliger-Rivera, 36, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1 by Harrisburg Police for his involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Tyandre Warren. Warren was found deceased...
27 charged in large-scale drug trafficking organization across Pennsylvania
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Twenty-seven people were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization across Pennsylvania, according to Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. The defendants were charged with committing offenses involving violations of the Pa. Crimes Code and the...
Police: Man arrested in Harrisburg after assaulting woman, fleeing with children
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and fleeing with two children. Keion Griffin was charged with interference with custody of children, concealment of the whereabouts of children, strangulation, burglary, resisting arrest and possessing a prohibited firearm. On Nov. 28, a female...
Annual Perry County light show to benefit family facing cancer diagnosis
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The annual Kolak Christmas Light Show supporting a Perry County family in need is back for it's 11th year. This year's recipient Adam Williams was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, a rare form of liver cancer, in June of 2020. "It has a very short life expectancy,"...
1 woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office said one woman died at the hospital early Sunday after a vehicle crash in Franklin County. The victim died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Police say the 59-year-old victim was driving in the area of the 5900 block of Little Cove...
Police are searching for Lebanon County man charged with aggravated assault
PALMYRA, Pa. — Police are searching for a Lebanon County man accused of physically assaulting a victim with a deadly weapon in an incident earlier this month. Thomas Kegarise, 26, of Palmyra, is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred on Nov. 24 in the 700 block of North Railroad Street in Palmyra, police claim.
VisionCorps helps connect dog, blind man in Lancaster | On The Bright Side
LANCASTER, Pa. — Guide dog Yoshi is just 18 months old, but he's already made a life changing impact. "He's brought a lot more freedom, I can do more things on my own,” said Jeff Hostetter. “I trust him with everything. he proved himself." Lancaster native, Jeff...
One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
Police investigating reports of pickpocketing at Lebanon County Walmart
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — North Londonderry Township Police are investigating reports of pickpocketing at a Walmart. According to a Facebook post published by the department, on Nov. 29 at 11 a.m., a victim called police to report a stolen wallet. According to the victim, a man distracted the victim...
Water main break closes portion of West Areba Avenue in Derry Township
HERSHEY, Pa. — A water main break has closed a road in Derry Township, Dauphin County, according to police. The break occurred on the 1000 block of West Areba Avenue, between Briarcrest Drive and Governor Road (Route 322), Derry Township Police reported Monday morning. The road will be closed...
