Brazil was dominant in their World cup knockout-stage match against South Korea on Monday, defeating their opponents 4-1 as they cruised into the quarterfinals. After the game, Neymar took to the field with a massive banner in tribute of Brazilian football legend Pele, who is currently battling health issues and is hospitalized.
The USMNT have seen their World Cup dreams come to an end on Saturday as they were beaten 3-1 by the Netherlands in the Round of 16. While there were some promising moments in the second half for the attack, the backline was absolutely catastrophic all game long and Twitter let them hear it. Here […] The post Twitter is destroying USMNT after brutal 3-1 defeat to Netherlands in World Cup Round of 16 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
