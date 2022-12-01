ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
blockclubchicago.org

Howard Brown Health Workers, Protesters Blast Planned Layoffs: ‘I’m Fighting For My Job Because I Love This Work’

CHICAGO — Workers at Howard Brown Health are fighting to prevent dozens of job cuts at the Midwest’s largest LGBTQ-affirming health care center. More than 100 workers, supporters and local elected officials marched about a half-mile from the health center’s administrative offices, 1025 W. Sunnyside Ave., to the home of Howard Brown Health President and CEO David Ernesto Munar to deliver a list of demands Saturday night.
blockclubchicago.org

Here’s Where You Can Get Free Flu Shots And COVID-19 Vaccines This Week

CHICAGO — The city is hosting free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week. Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines are available to anyone 6 months and older, according to a city news release. The bivalent COVID-19 booster shots, which better protect against the current most common variants, are also available for anyone 5 and older.

Comments / 0

Community Policy