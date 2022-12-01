ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psychedelic Health Insurance Administrator Enthea Raises $2 Million Seed Round

Psychedelic health insurance administrator Enthea has secured a $2 million seed round led by Tabula Rasa Ventures.  The funding will allow Enthea, the first provider of insurance plans for psychedelic health care, to enter into 40 markets with at least two providers each throughout the United States over the next year. The company, expected to amass $37.5 million in earnings by 2026, also plans to expand its consumer base and provider network, further educating on the medical benefits of psychedelics on mental health diagnoses, like depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, and making treatment more accessible. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at...
Op-Ed: FTX Crash Shows Cryptocurrency Market Needs Bank-Like Regulation

Rob Nichols is the president and CEO of the American Bankers Association and Dennis Kelleher is president and CEO of Better Markets, a Washington-based nonprofit that promotes financial markets reform. The recent turmoil in the trillion-dollar crypto sector, including FTX's sudden liquidity crisis and spectacular collapse, has updated the concept...
