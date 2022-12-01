Read full article on original website
Phoenix New Times
Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Zona Fest, Under the Mistletoe, Modest Mouse
There are two types of concertgoers this weekend: Those who are going to Zona Festival and, um, everyone else. If you’re one of the former, hit up our guide for tips about attending. For anyone in the latter group, though, the good news is there are other big shows in the Valley from Friday, December 2, to Sunday, December 4 (heck, Zona ain’t the only music festival this weekend).
Phoenix New Times
Tegan and Sara Have Dropped Out of Zona Music Festival
Bad news on the eve of the highly anticipated Zona Music Festival: Tegan and Sara have been obligated to cancel their headlining set scheduled for Saturday, December 3. And you can probably guess why, as it's the reason so many shows have been canceled over the past two-plus years. The...
KTAR.com
21st Tamale Festival holiday event returns to Mesa after pandemic-caused hiatus
PHOENIX — The annual Tamale Festival returns to the Valley this weekend for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday event with a tamale contest, food tasting, music, dancing and free toys will commence Saturday and Sunday at the Mesa Convention Center. The contest...
12news.com
Valley cities cancel holiday events due to stormy weather
ARIZONA, USA — Saturday's stormy weather has prompted some Valley cities to cancel outdoor holiday-themed events that had been scheduled for this weekend. The City of Mesa said Saturday afternoon it would cancel today's Merry Main Street activities. Anybody who had booked sessions on Mesa's ice rink will have an opportunity to re-schedule, the city said.
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Arizona
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix New Times Partners with Familystyle Food for a Trove of Recipes
Phoenix New Times recently partnered with Familystyle Food, a recipe website offering easy, family-style recipes from Karen Tedesco, a professionally trained chef, cookbook author and former food editor at the Village Voice in New York. You'll find the Familystyle Food section on our homepage. As you're perusing our site, if...
phoenixmag.com
5 Local Holiday Markets to Mark on Your Calendar This Season
If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind locally made gift this holiday season, here are five Phoenix markets to find the perfect present while enjoying the reasons for the season: community and fun. Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market. Coley Arnold and Lindsey and Kevin Holt – the visionaries behind...
peoriatimes.com
Big Lots to host grand opening at new Peoria store
Big Lots, a leading home discount retailer, will host the grand opening of its newest store at 24760 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria, on Saturday, Dec. 10. At the grand opening, shoppers can expect doorbuster offers as well as scratch-off cards given to the first 100 customers each day with the potential of up to $250 off a purchase. Both offers will be valid throughout the grand opening weekend, Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11.
Tempe Festival of the Arts takes over downtown streets for weekend
PHOENIX – Creativity takes the spotlight in the East Valley when the Tempe Festival of the Arts kicks off Friday on Mill Avenue. The downtown event runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Sunday. Organizers expect upwards of 150,000 to attend the free fall fair celebrating arts and...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
HonorHealth Goes Hard in the Paint, Says Hell No to Banner
We don’t typically focus too much on business moves on this blog, as there is so much in the local space of politics and culture. Besides, corporate battles rarely become public or are blatantly obvious in the public eye at the local level. Every once in a while, a...
scottsdale.org
Original Pancake House nears 35 years of quality
Every morning, except Mondays, at the Original Pancake House in Scottsdale, owner Ron Horton is greeting patrons at their tables, even sitting down and chatting often for more than a few courtesy minutes. He talks with them as a friend, not a proprietor. He wants to know about their health,...
fox10phoenix.com
A preview of Chandler's Tumbleweed Christmas Tree lighting, a decades-long tradition
The annual Tumbleweed Christmas Tree lighting will kick off on the evening of Dec. 3. FOX 10's Lauren Clark got a preview of the tradition and its fascinating 66-year history.
'It's such a blessing to have her still here': Valley family gathering toys to donate to the hospital that treated daughter years ago
PHOENIX — Inside the garage at Amber Gonzales' home are bags and boxes grouped together filled with toys. "We've got Barbie dolls, stuff for the little toddler kids," Gonzales says as she sifts through just one of several bags. Having toys in one's garage during the holiday season isn't...
ABC 15 News
Mesa's Cannon Beach announces KTR tenant ahead of 2023 opening
MESA, AZ — Surfs up, Mesa! Cannon Beach is getting closer to reaching the East Valley and a new attraction has been added. ABC15 first reported on the 37-acre mixed-use development in early 2021 when it was announced. Along with a number of restaurants, breweries, and snack shops, the...
'It's just rude and mean': Holiday vandals stab, kick Christmas inflatables in Gilbert neighborhood
GILBERT, Ariz. — A real-life grinch has targeted Christmas decorations in Gilbert and left inflatables stabbed and destroyed this week. From November 25 to November 30, four people made criminal damage reports to Gilbert police regarding their holiday decorations near Gilbert and Ray roads, the department said. Sandeep Rajamani’s...
luxury-houses.net
Listed For $6.495 Million, This Dazzling Fully Renovated Home in Paradise Valley Includes The Striking Camelback Mountain Views
6443 E Malcomb Drive Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6443 E Malcomb Drive, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers the ultimate quality of living with a total renovation, fully-furnished and modern furniture with panoramic views of the majestic Camelback Mountain Views. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,405 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6443 E Malcomb Drive, please contact Christopher V Karas (phone: 602 919 6511) at Launch Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
'You Could See All The Outlines': Ancient Remains Uncovered In Phoenix
“You could see all the outlines of all the pit houses like so this entire section was just rows upon rows. It looked like a drawing almost."
phgmag.com
A 1990s Adobe Gets a Crisp, Contemporary Update
A 1990s adobe-style home gets a crisp update. In ancient times (the mid-1980s to 1990s), an architectural style swept the Valley. It was a modernized riff on classic Pueblo Revival architecture—a revival of a revival, if you will—marked by sculpted adobe walls, uneven parapets and rambling floor plans, detailed with vigas, latillas, niches, Saltillo tile floors, flagstone patios and multiple fireplaces. Architectural designer and Phoenix Home & Garden Master of the Southwest Lash McDaniel was at the fore of the movement and known for his organic, tactile approach to the style, which he made at once traditional, yet new.
arcadianews.com
In the kitchen with George Frasher, owner of Frasher’s Smokehouse
3222 E. Indian School Road • frasherssmokehouse.com. As a self-proclaimed “restaurant junkie,” George Frasher (sounds like Frazier) has tasted cuisines from all over the country – but his favorite (if the “smokehouse” didn’t give it away) is barbecue. For the past 20+ years, he’s been sharing his recipes with the Arcadia area. Read on to learn where and how Frasher became a “bringer of barbecue” to Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Father, his daughter breathe a sigh of relief following Scottsdale campus lockdown
"I don’t think there’s a worse call or text that you can get," said parent David Johnson. "I think you can see that it’s evident by the amount of cars that are lined up on Dove Valley today and the amount of anxious parents that are out there, signing their children out. We're just grateful that everything ended up safe, and our kids are being released, and we’re going to try to enjoy the rest of our Friday, however that looks."
