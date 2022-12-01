ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes says nickname for his son came from his brother, Jackson

By Pete Grathoff
 4 days ago

Earlier this week, Union Station was awash in blue and white in honor of the birth of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ’ son.

Brittany Mahomes gave birth to Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Monday.

At a news conference Wednesday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was still buzzing about his son’s birth.

“It’s awesome to bring in a son to add to my family,” he told reporters. “Everything went great and everything went smooth and Brittany’s (Mahomes) a champ, so it’s been really cool.”

A photo Mahomes shared on social media of his son included the Bronze nickname and the boy was on a bronze-colored blanket.

Mahomes said the nickname played nicely with the couple’s daughter, Sterling, and it was the idea of his brother, Jackson.

“Yeah, when me and Brittany, when we had Sterling, we didn’t know if it was a girl or boy at first, so we started thinking of girl and boys names,” Mahomes said. “We wanted to obviously — them to have that connection and them to be brother and sister forever. Obviously, I always wanted to do ‘Patrick Lavon Mahomes III.’ I’ve thought about that since I was literally like 5, 6 years old.

“I always thought it was going to be ‘Tre’ as the third because you hear a lot of people doing that and my brother Jackson (Mahomes), whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling.’ And so, we went with that. I think it works out well and he can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze even though he’s Patrick. And Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”

Here is Mahomes talking about his son and the upcoming game against the Bengals.

