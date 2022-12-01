Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yaw-school-day-off-camp-storybook-art-tickets-424561052537. Young Artists at Work (YAW) day camps offer a dynamic and inspiring day of artistic expression, where campers have fun together at BMoCA!. Jan 3rd camp: We’ll use stories as launch pads for creative art making. Young artists will engage in projects such as drawing or painting...

2 DAYS AGO