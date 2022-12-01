Read full article on original website
wakg.com
Danville Police Launch Stop, Pop, and Lock
The Danville Police Department has launched a new initiative called Stop, Pop, and Lock. The initiative is to remind people to lock their cars and homes according to Sgt. Ferguson. “The main thing is to inform people to not leave your cars running unattended, not leave your doors unlocked when...
WSET
22-year-old arrested in relation to dumpster fires: Officials
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested an individual in relation to a series of dumpster fires. The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested 22-year-old Javontae Dazshaun Graves of Lynchburg and charged him with four counts of arson in relation to a series of dumpster fires in the vicinity of Old Forest Road last Friday.
WSET
Vehicle fire at local apartment complex in the Town of Bedford: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday in the Town of Bedford. The Bedford Fire Department said they responded to a vehicle fire at a local apartment complex. According to firefighters, the small engine compartment was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries reported.
WXII 12
Fire at Greensboro Family Dollar store
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
WSLS
Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off
ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
wfxrtv.com
22-year-old arrested and charged with arson in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office says it has arrested a man who it believes is connected to multiple dumpster fires that occurred on Friday, Dec 2 in the Forest Hills area. Fire Marshals say the dumpster fires were set near four businesses within minutes...
Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive
WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
WSET
34-year-old dies in Campbell County crash: VSP
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. This incident happened at 1:37 a.m. on Friday, VSP responded to a crash on Route 501 a quarter-mile north of Volunteer Road. A 2018 International tractor-trailer was traveling south on Route 501...
WSLS
Roanoke City Police Chief speaks out about arrest made in 2019 murder
ROANOKE, Va. – A 2019 murder in the Star City is now one step closer to being solved. After a three-year-long investigation, police have charged Kai Lansana with first-degree murder in the death of Solanya Evans. Police say Evans was shot and killed outside her home in Southeast Roanoke.
WXII 12
Man found dead underneath roof that collapsed during house fire, deputy said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are working to identify a man who died inside a home during a fire at a Forest Ridge Townhouses. Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said they received the call at 9:37 p.m. on Friday about a fire on 3000 block of Cyprus Park Road in Greensboro.
Sheriff: 2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in North Carolina home
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people. At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. The deaths are currently under […]
wallstreetwindow.com
Sheriff Launches 2022 Christmas Toy Drive In Rockingham County, North Caroina
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Teams with Local Salvation Army to Collect Toys for Rockingham County Families in Need this Holiday Season. Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Teams with Local Salvation Army to Collect Toys for Rockingham County Families in Need this Holiday Season. [Rockingham, N.C.]— This year, Sheriff Sam...
wakg.com
US-220 in Henry County Closed Due to Police Activity
All of the north and south lanes on US-220 in the vicinity of Greensboro Rd. in Henry County are closed due to police activity, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Motorists can expect delays. Traffic is being diverted off of US-220 north and south onto BUS US-220. Traffic will...
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigating crash with serious injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch Sunday morning headlines above. Greensboro police said all northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road are closed due to a crash involving serious injuries. All traffic is being diverted onto Randleman Road. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.
wakg.com
Inmate Found Dead at Rockingham County Detention Facility
An inmate at the Rockingham County Detention Facility died on Saturday morning. At around 8 a male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell by a Detention Officer doing rounds. The inmate had been delivered breakfast shortly prior to the check and appeared fine at that time. Rockingham County Detention...
wvtf.org
Testing continues to determine level of GenX in Roanoke River
State environmental regulators and the Western Virginia Water Authority are continuing to test for GenX in the Roanoke River. The source of the contamination has been traced to a company in Elliston called ProChem, but the water authority is trying to find out just how much of the compound is still reaching the river.
wakg.com
Two Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends With Crash in Halifax County
Roxboro Police Officers stopped a vehicle traveling north bound on the 800- block of Madison Boulevard in Roxboro for no headlights. During the course of the traffic stop, a large cloud of marijuana smoke billowed out of the vehicle when officers approached the car to speak with the driver. Officers...
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
shoredailynews.com
Autopsy finds Eastern Shore Driver Killed in NC crash was drunk; missing woman not found
According to an article in the Herald Sun in Durham North Carolina, and the Roanoke Times, a Virginia truck driver was at four times the legal limit for being impaired when he crashed his tractor-trailer rig into an Orange County, N.C., bridge in September, according to an autopsy released Wednesday.
