Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Omaha Police investigating threatening notes left on church doors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A pair of threatening notes were left on the doors of two Omaha churches on Saturday and are currently being investigated. The notes claim to be from an abortion rights extremist group called Jane’s Revenge. One of the notes contains threats against the lead...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man gets eight years in prison on gun and drug charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over eight years behind bars after being found with drugs at a local hotel, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Joseph Thompson, 24, was sentenced Monday to 100 months in prison for possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
klkntv.com
Faulty electrical cord caused $140,000 in damage to Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A faulty electrical cord sparked the blaze that caused $140,000 in damage at a Lincoln house on Friday. The fire began around 4:20 p.m. at the single-story house near 36th Street and St. Paul Avenue, just north of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus.
klkntv.com
Stolen car found submerged in Holmes Lake, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A stolen vehicle was found underwater at Holmes Lake on Sunday, Lincoln Police say. Just before 12:30 p.m., officers were sent to the north shore of Holmes Lake after someone reported seeing a Ford Explorer submerged near the dam. Crews pulled the vehicle out of...
klkntv.com
Over 150 pigs close busy Seward County intersection for hours after trailer flips
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Seward County Sheriff’s Office says there were no major injuries after a tractor-trailer packed with more than 150 pigs flipped. This happened on Thursday as it was going through the roundabout at Highways 6 and 103. Authorities say the Nebraska State Patrol, Pleasant...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman threatened with gun, robbed after answering knock at door
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are searching for a man after a woman was robbed at gunpoint on her doorstep Saturday evening. Police were called to a home on the corner of Southwest 8th Street and Darren Avenue just before 8 p.m. A 45-year-old woman told officers a...
klkntv.com
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in southeast Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash in southeast Lincoln, police say. The crash happened at the intersection of 84th Street and Nebraska Parkway around 11:49 p.m. Friday, according to police. A 24-year-old woman was turning west onto...
klkntv.com
24-year-old in critical condition after crash in southeast Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash in southeast Lincoln, police say. A 24-year-old driving a Honda was turning west at the intersection of 84th Street and Nebraska Parkway when Ruben Linton, 31, went through the intersection and struck the vehicle.
klkntv.com
Police pursuit ends in fatal car crash near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a fatal car crash southeast of Grand Island on Saturday night. Authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner driven by 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, Nebraska, failed to pull over for a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy. The vehicle crashed and...
klkntv.com
One dead after a pursuit, fatal crash in Hamilton County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Giltner man was killed Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 10:15 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota 4Runner. Shortly after, the vehicle crashed and overturned in...
klkntv.com
Lincoln East hosts therapy dogs for students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln East students had a chance to mingle with some therapy dogs on Monday. It was a part of the student council’s mental health week program. The students at the high school had a chance to pet the dogs between classes and lunch. With...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County flu cases nearly triple as season gets off to early start
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Flu season made its appearance earlier than usual this year, and high numbers are concerning health officials in Nebraska. “Normally, flu season, we start seeing flu cases in mid-December, late December, sometimes in January. But this one started in early November,” said Tim Timmons with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
klkntv.com
Injured Crete firefighter says community support is “staggering” through his recovery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite being seriously injured while fighting wildfires, Brad Elder shies away from the word “hero”. Elder is a volunteer firefighter in Crete as well as a professor at Doane University. He was called to help fight the raging wildfires that swept through parts...
klkntv.com
UNMC offers $5 million in scholarships to fight nursing shortage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Across the country, healthcare facilities are seeing a shortage of nurses. The University of Nebraska Medical Center is trying to combat the shortage by offering $5 million in scholarship money for nursing students throughout Nebraska. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act and...
klkntv.com
Bus stop on 11th Street to relocate for Gold’s Building demolition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department on Monday announced the relocation of a bus stop near O Street. StarTran said the bus boarding area along 11th Street near the Gold’s Building will temporarily move. The relocation, to accommodate the partial demolition of Gold’s, will...
klkntv.com
Room and board will increase at all Nebraska universities due to inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation is making on-campus housing more expensive at Nebraska universities. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved a three-year plan that will increase room and board at all of the campuses starting next fall. The proposal includes a 3% increase at the University...
klkntv.com
Bennet Fire and Rescue looking to cut down response times with new ambulance in 2023
BENNET, Neb. (KLKN) – Bennet Fire and Rescue is getting the town’s first ambulance in 2023, which could make their response time to medical emergencies significantly faster. The fire department held a fundraiser Saturday to help offset the cost of the new rig, which comes with the hefty...
klkntv.com
Three-star running back Arnold Barnes decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Husker recruit opened up his recruitment just over a month after committing to play at Nebraska. Arnold Barnes, a three-star running back from Louisiana, announced his decision to decommit from Nebraska via Twitter on Monday. In the post, Barnes pointed to the program’s coaching...
klkntv.com
Families spend breakfast with Santa in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With Christmas lists in hand, several of Lincoln’s youngest woke up early Saturday to meet Santa. The Courtyard Marriott worked with the Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation to bring back the Breakfast with Santa event. The event took a few years off because of Coivd-19...
klkntv.com
Hour of Code gives kids first-hand experience with advance technology
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A collaboration between Lincoln Public Schools and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln gave school-aged children an opportunity to learn and play. From simple activities involving Legos to advance computer programing, there was something for all ages and skill levels. Several other Lincoln organizations set up booths...
Comments / 0