Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
What to watch in Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff election
ATLANTA (AP) — The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters to send them to Washington. But without party control of Congress at stake and absent other candidates on the ticket, the runoff looks different from the November general election.
spectrumnews1.com
Warnock, Walker: Starkly different choices for Black voters
ATLANTA (AP) — Raphael Warnock is the first Black U.S. senator from Georgia, having broken the color barrier for one of the original 13 states with a special election victory in January 2021, almost 245 years after the nation’s founding. Now he hopes to add another distinction by...
spectrumnews1.com
California eyes penalties for oil companies' big profits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could become the first state to fine big oil companies for making too much money, a reaction to the industry's supersized profits following a summer of record-high gas prices in the nation's most populous state. Gov. Gavin Newsom and his Democratic allies in the...
spectrumnews1.com
Trial begins over death of Ugandan woman killed in Utah park
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther Nakajjigo.
spectrumnews1.com
CBD store owners says she thinks Kentuckians will struggle to obtain medical cannabis
FLORENCE, Ky. — An executive order signed by Governor Andy Beshear will allow Kentuckians with certain medical conditions to possess and use small amounts of medical marijuana starting next year. But obtaining that marijuana could be a challenge, as there is no infrastructure to do so currently in Kentucky.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio mom starts self-care group, business after surviving shooting
CINCINNATI — An Ohio mother is making it her mission to empower women after surviving a shooting. Lenise Williams says the scar on the side of her head is a reminder of what she went through years earlier, which caused multiple other health problems. “Bullets were ricocheting everywhere and...
Comments / 0