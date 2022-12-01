ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD: Person shot at Warner Park Wednesday night

By Logan Rude
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COrwO_0jTqI9CT00

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a person was shot at Warner Park Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened sometime around 10 p.m.; officers were dispatched to the area at 10:05 p.m. after getting a report that someone had been shot.

The victim reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Authorities did not share any more information on the person’s condition.

Police are still investigating and said the public is not in any known danger.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man struck in head with axe, robbed near East Towne Mall

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man was hit in the head with an axe and robbed near East Towne Mall on Sunday morning. Police said a 54-year-old man was walking in the 1700 block of Thierer Road when a suspect grabbed him and demanded his wallet. The suspect allegedly followed him to his motel in the 4200 block...
nbc15.com

1 dead in fiery crash early Monday morning, Madison police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a fiery, early morning crash on Madison’s far west side, the city police department reports. In an update Monday evening, MPD says they are looking for the two vehicles that were on South Pleasant View Road between Mid Town Road and McKee Road at 11 p.m. Sunday. MPD says they may have witnessed the crash involving a red Pontiac Grand Prix. Drivers or occupants of those vehicles are encouraged to call 608-266-4692 if with information about the crash.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus

MADISON, Wis. — One person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred just west of downtown Madison, near UW’s campus, early Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department said a fight broke out at 300 N Frances Street and turned into a stabbing just after 2 a.m. The UW Police Department sent out alerts to students and businesses in the...
nbc15.com

One arrested after stabbing on Madison’s near-west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says a person is now in custody after a stabbing on the city’s near-west side overnight Saturday. The UW-Madison Police Department told businesses in the area of 333 East Campus Mall to lock down due to the incident shortly after 2 a.m.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One person dead after crash, fire on Madison’s west side; police searching for potential witnesses

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person was found dead in a vehicle after a crash and fire late Sunday night on the city’s west side. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasant View Road and Flagstone Drive. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said arriving officers found a red Pontiac Grand...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police investigate multiple shots fired reports in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated multiple reports of shots fired in downtown early Saturday. Officers were sent to the 300 block of North Frances Street just after 2:20 a.m. ﻿ Police said no injuries or property damage was found. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
nbc15.com

Iowa Co. man arrested for OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old man was arrested by Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday night after he was found unresponsive in his vehicle. According to Iowa County Communications, it was notified of a suspicious vehicle around 6 p.m. parked in the road on Bridge Road in Cobb where the driver was sitting inside, unresponsive. When Cobb first responders, Highland EMS and Iowa Co. Sheriff’s deputies responded, they were able to wake him.
californiaexaminer.net

Madison Police Have Identified The Suspect In Tuesday’s Downtown Shooting

A shooting occurred on State Street on Tuesday afternoon, and Madison police identified the suspect as a 40-year-old male with ties to the Milwaukee region. Around 3:30 pm, a quarrel between the two is thought to have led Lamar A. Jefferson to shoot a 29-year-old man in the 100 block of State. Police Chief Shon Barnes stated during a press conference on Wednesday that the man was hit numerous times and later underwent surgery, but he is expected to recover.
WIFR

Deputies investigating “suspicious death” on Meridian Rd. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the 3700 block of South Meridian Road, according to a press release sent just before 10 p.m. Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency phone number at (815)-282-2600....
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Death investigation in Winnebago County

Sources are reporting a scene in Winnebago County. It happened this morning in the 3700 block of S Meridian. Initial reports are saying a person was found deceased in/near a nearby shed. Sources told us the police are investigating this as a death investigation. WCSO is investigating department. If they...
nbc15.com

MPD: Driver’s window shot out on Madison Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver whose passenger window was shot out Wednesday afternoon while he was driving on the Beltline does not believe the shooter was aiming at him, the Madison Police Dept. reported. According to MPD’s initial statement, the driver was heading west on the Beltline when the...
x1071.com

Two Vehicle Crash In Dodgeville

Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Bequette Street and County Highway YZ in Dodgeville shortly before Noon Saturday. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS, Dodgeville Police and Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the crash. EMS transported injured parties to the hospital for further evaluation and Randy’s Towing assisted with vehicle removal. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.
fox47.com

Days before State Street shooting, suspect threatened to kill person after fight

MADISON, Wis. — The man wanted for allegedly shooting another person on State Street earlier this week was arrested days earlier on a disorderly conduct citation, after he told police he wanted to kill a person. Madison police had not yet apprehended 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson Wednesday evening when they...
nbc15.com

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beloit residents face over 20 charges after search

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people in Beloit face more than 20 charges combined after a search in Beloit, officials stated Friday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and City of Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit searched a property on the 900 block of W. Grand Avenue in Beloit around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy