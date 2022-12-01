MPD: Person shot at Warner Park Wednesday night

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a person was shot at Warner Park Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened sometime around 10 p.m.; officers were dispatched to the area at 10:05 p.m. after getting a report that someone had been shot.

﻿

The victim reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Authorities did not share any more information on the person’s condition.

Police are still investigating and said the public is not in any known danger.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.