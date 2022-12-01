23 Best Places To Go In US In 2023, Interesting New Hawaiian Airlines Route & Delta Flight Almost Bottoms Out On Landing

I’m sure you have a credit card with a chip, or EMV chip to be specific, in your possession. In the United States, we like the think we lead the world in just about everything, but when it comes to credit card security we are decades behind the curve. EMV ( Europay, Mastercard and Visa) chip technology was introduced back in the 1990s and rolled out throughout Europe in the early 2000s. The chip in the card is used to confirm the information instead of reading the information off the magnetic strip on the back. This technology is harder to counterfeit and, supposedly, cuts down on fraud. The banks in Europe rolled out this technology because credit card fraud was, at the time, much more common there. When chip cards were introduced and helped prevent fraud, criminals went to the least protected market, the USA, so they could continue with the scamming. Lucky us.

