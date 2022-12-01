Read full article on original website
953wiki.com
Historic Building Downtown to Receive Money For Restoration
A $100,000 grant from the Community and Rural Affairs was awarded for the former Oscar C. Bear and Son Jewelers building on East Main Street, The building located at 206-208 E. Main Street served as a store front for a jewelry business that operated in Madison from 1907 until 1992 the store fronts were converted into one store in 1966.
Gary VanWye NAMED 2023 Golden Shamrock Award Winner
Long Time Supporter wins school’s most prestigious award. Madison, IN, November 29 — Prince of Peace Catholic Schools are excited to announce Mr. Gary VanWye as the 2023 winner of the annual Golden Shamrock Award. The Golden Shamrock Award is the most prestigious award given by Shawe Memorial High School and Pope John XXIII Elementary School each year. This award is given to an individual who has shown long-term dedication to Prince of Peace Catholic Schools by volunteering, donating, providing financial support, and being a supporter long after their children or relatives graduate from high school.
Kentucky State Police Investigates Internet Scam
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) – On October 24, 2022 a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint of an internet scam that had occurred in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protections program that he was told he needed during a telephone call.
Distrubance Lands Hanover Man Behind Bars
December 5, 2022, 9:10 AM Madison Police responded to the 800 block of East Street, reference a male subject creating a disturbance. The male was reportedly swinging a hammer and crowbar. Sergeant Seth Melton and Patrolman Cody Lewis responded and located Jessie R. Atkins 34, Hanover, Indiana. Atkins was found...
ISP Sellersburg Investigating Fatal Crash, Make Arrest
Scott County - December 2, 2022: Troopers from the Indiana State Police post in Sellersburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday afternoon. Troopers arrested an Austin man in connection with the crash. Around 4 pm Friday, the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested ISP assistance investigating an injury crash...
Scott County Sheriff's Office Investigated the Death of a Local Resident...Daughter Arrested for Neglect and Exploitation
The father died earlier this year in Northern Scott County. Scott County-On 12-02-2022, Melinda McVey, 52, of Austin, Indiana was arrested on a Scott County Warrant for Neglect of a Dependent - Results in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 3 Felony), Exploitation of an Endangered Adult, and Invasion of Privacy. The warrant for McVey's arrest stemmed from an investigation into the death of Charles Thomas McVey, 74, who passed away in May 2022 at his residence in northern Scott County. The investigation, led by Scott County Sheriff's Office Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Colwell Shofner, culminated in Melinda McVey's arrest after it was alleged that Melinda McVey (who is the deceased Charles McVey's daughter) did not provide adequate care for her deceased father while she was responsible for his care. The lengthy investigation into the condition of Charles McVey's health and the alleged "deplorable condition" of his home where he resided at the time of his death supported the alleged finding that resulted in McVey's arrest for Neglect of a Dependent. Furthermore, Charles McVey's financial account was found to be exhausted at the time of his death where more than $200,000 was spent in less than three (3) years, supporting the arrest of Melinda McVey for Exploitation of a Dependent. Melinda McVey was taken into custody and remanded to the Scott County Jail. Assisting with this investigation were the Scott County Coroner's Office and the Scott County Prosecutor's Office.
