Related
Harmony Dispensary receives state approval for recreational cannabis sales
Harmony Dispensary, a medical cannabis dispensary in Secaucus, has received approval from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) to begin selling recreational adult-use cannabis. The nonprofit medical cannabis dispensary had been working toward this end for many months, much to the anticipation of eager future customers across Hudson County.
Hoboken City Hall Christmas Tree Lighting
This week, the City of Hoboken alongside the city’s Business Alliance group will light up the annual Christmas Tree this Thursday, Dec. 8, at around 4:15 p.m. The event will take place at 11th and Washington streets. “The Hoboken Business Alliance is proud to sponsor the Hoboken holiday tree...
Commuter Bus Topples Traffic Light At Border of Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights
No injuries were reported when a commuter bus downed a traffic light Monday afternoon at a busy intersection at the border of Hackensack and Hasbrouck Heights. Somehow the NJ TRANSIT bus being leased by Coach USA was the only vehicle damaged in the collision across from the 7-Eleven on South Summit Avenue off the corner of West Pleasantview Avenue around 2 p.m.
Archdiocese of Newark’s Respect Life Grand Opening of Mercy House Today
Today, the Archdiocese of Newark’s Respect Life Office welcomed the opening of its second location of The Mercy House located at 20 Greenville Ave. in Jersey City. The Archdiocese of Newark serves 1.3 million Catholics throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union counties. Similar to the original Newark Mercy House, the Jersey City location will provide nonperishable food, clothing, baby supplies and furniture and help people seeking work and housing assistance, as previously reported by the Hudson Reporter.
Did hackers take the technology out of the Hudson County Schools of Technology?
Classes at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses were cut short and all after-school activities were canceled Monday because the district’s internal computer servers were knocked offline. District officials, who did not respond for comment immediately, would not say if the disruption was the...
Bayonne to offer free four-hour parking for the holidays
The Bayonne Parking Utility lots will offer free four-hour parking for non-commercial vehicles from Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, Mayor James Davis has announced. Regular parking charges in the lots will resume for non-commercial vehicles on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022. “The purpose of the four-hour free...
hudsoncountyview.com
Memorial services set for former Jersey City Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Jose Cruz, 68
The memorial services are set for former Jersey City Fire Department Battalion Chief Jose Cruz, who passed away at his home in Florida last month. A public memorial service and procession will be held on Sunday, December 11th, at 10 a.m. at the Farrier Memorial Statue in Jersey City’s Lincoln Park.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange, state officials break ground on Crossings redevelopment
This slideshow requires JavaScript. EAST ORANGE, NJ — Officials from East Orange, Essex County and the state were joined by residents and others on Monday, Nov. 28, for the historic groundbreaking ceremony for the Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange. The $500 million project marks a major investment in jobs, housing and scholarship opportunities for residents of East Orange over the next six years. Josh Weingarten, a developer at Triangle Equities, served as the guest speaker for the event. Esteemed guests included Gov. Phil Murphy, Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, East Orange City Council Chairperson Christopher Awe and Mayor Ted R. Green.
HUDSON REPORTER BRIEFS
North Bergen police raise $5,000 from ‘No Shave November’. Members of the North Bergen Police Department raised nearly $5,000 during “No Shave November” to support Fight CRC, a group committed to funding research and raising awareness of colorectal cancer, with each participating officer donating $50. To help...
NJ.com
Jersey City to mark third anniversary of mass shooting at deli
Jersey City will commemorate the third anniversary of the Dec. 10, 2019 mass shooting at a kosher deli with a rally against hate and antisemitism Thursday evening at City Hall. The event, called “A Night of Remembrance, Three Years Since the Jersey City Shooting,” will begin at 5:30 p.m. on...
roi-nj.com
East Orange luxury residential high rise surges to 75% leased
There’s a visually-captivating 18-story high-rise in East Orange that has boosted the residential appeal and popularity of a fast-growing neighborhood. So much so that architectural design, inspired amenities and compelling price points continue to attract residents from throughout the region, with 75% of the building’s 213 expansive residences now leased.
theobserver.com
Nutley PD: Body pulled from Third River was Belleville man, 57
A body was recovered from the Third River Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo confirmed today. A witness called them that morning reporting a dead body was beneath the waterfall along Kingsland Street. When police arrived, they recovered the body of a man, later identified as a Belleville resident, 57.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City is usually considered a major American city, ranking third in the New York Metropolitan Area behind New York City and Newark. Jersey City is a unique city in Hudson County because it has one of the most extensive public transportation systems in the country. Its historical landmarks are...
N.J. district with $7,500 signing bonuses has hired 115 teachers in 11 weeks
The Paterson school district has hired 115 teachers in the 11 weeks since authorizing $7,500 signing bonuses to new hires, officials said. However, the number of teaching vacancies in New Jersey’s 3rd-largest city has risen from 135 on Sept. 14 — the night the school board approved the bonus plan — to 146 as of Dec. 1.
fox5ny.com
Smoke shop busts in NYC
NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
USPS offers $50K reward after armed thieves rob NJ mail carriers, steal postal keys
Authorities issued a holiday mail alert after several mail carries were robbed in New Jersey in recent weeks.
2 Hudson County communities devastated by separate fires
UNION CITY, N.J. -- Two fires two miles apart have displaced 25 families and devastated two communities in Hudson County, New Jersey.Ashen furniture and DVDs now fill the Salvation Army on Kennedy Boulevard in Union City.William Campbell was outside when the thrift store caught fire around 7 p.m. Thursday."There was a sort of a haze coming out of the building and then, like, a pop pop sound, then the glass blew out," he told CBS2's Ali Bauman. "It was awful. I mean, it was just flames. I've never seen anything like that."READ MORE: Salvation Army thrift store goes up in flames in...
West New York Commissioner Margarita Guzman joins ‘West New York Forward Team’
West New York Commissioner of Revenue and Finance Margarita Guzman has announced she is running on a slate with Commissioner of Public Affairs and mayoral candidate Cosmo Cirillo, Ph.D. Cirillo recently announced his intentions to run for mayor of West New York in 2023. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez is not expected...
REAL ID deadline delayed two years by DHS to 2025
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The federal Department of Homeland Security’s deadline for REAL ID enforcement has been extended by two years to May 2025, the agency announced Monday. The delay gives states extra time to ensure their residents obtain driver’s licenses and other identification cards that are compliant with the federal REAL ID Act. Passed […]
New snow parking rules for Aschoff Place in North Bergen still under review
North Bergen has again postponed action on an ordinance that would prohibit parking on a portion of Aschoff Place during a snowstorm. The ordinance would temporarily prohibit parking on a portion of a street when it snows. According to the ordinance, due to the configuration of certain streets in the Township of North Bergen, there is a need to prohibit parking during times when there is an accumulation of snow in order to allow plows to effectively operate.
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
