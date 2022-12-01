Read full article on original website
WNYT
Search for Samantha in Schenectady in its 2nd week
Monday marked 10 days since Samantha Humphrey, 14, was reported missing by her mother. The scene at Riverside Park in Schenectady was active Sunday, with multiple agencies busy searching for the girl. NewsChannel 13’s cameras captured marine rescue boats on the river and a helicopter searching from overhead. Authorities...
Albany senior arrested for speeding away from police
A 73-year-old man from Albany was arrested after he sped away from police in Otsego County.
Long Horn fundraiser for worker with tumor nets over $19K
The Long Horn Restaurant and Pub raised over $19,000 during a fundraiser held for a coworker who recently had brain surgery to remove a tumor.
New York State Auction Coming to Albany; Want A Police Car?
Have you ever wanted to own a New York State Police vehicle? Not a knockoff or copycat car, I am talking about actual vehicles that our Troopers used while on duty. Now is your chance but why stop with a police car? How about a van, plow truck or city bus?
newyorkalmanack.com
339-Mile Power Line Construction Beginning In Washington County
Construction is beginning in Washington County, NY, on the 339-mile Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line, being developed by Transmission Developers Inc, between Hydro-Québec in Canada and and New York City. The massive power line is expected to be fully operational in the spring of 2026. Champlain Hudson Power...
Man arrested following Otsego County police chase
On December 1st at approximately 1 p.m., Brooks Anderson, 73 of Albany, was arrested and charged with Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
State Police Arrest Upstate NY Man on Insurance Fraud
A Fulton County man is under arrest, charged with insurance fraud following an investigation by State Police. The New York State Police (NYSP) say they began an investigation after they received a complaint from a person affiliated with the Schenectady Yacht Club based in the Saratoga County town of Clifton Park on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Best Chinese restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great Chinese food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Chinese restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp.
Want to Own the ‘Cheers’ Bar? Your Big Chance in the Capital Region is Here!
For 11 seasons and 275 episodes, everybody knew the name of the hit sitcom, Cheers. Though it went off-the-air in 1993, nearly 30 years ago, the Cheers brand is still easily recognizable. A numbers of bars around the country have borrowed the name and logo to help develop their businesses, and an establishment in Johnstown, New York did exactly that.
Police looking for vandalism suspect in Schenectady
The Schenectady County Sheriff's Office is reporting of vandalism in the city of Schenectady. They are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect.
insideradio.com
Corey James Moran
Corey James Moran, morning host at Audacy CHR WPXY Albany (97.9), is exiting the station on Friday, Dec. 16 to work full-time in the real estate industry. He has been in mornings at WPXY since 2014, most recently paired with Brianna “Breezy” Sloth. He previously worked at the station in the mid-2000s, using the on-air name “Corey Kinkaid.”
Local girl who died on vacation remembered by community
Two local school communities are mourning the loss of a high school senior who drowned while swimming on vacation in Florida. Danielle Marcelline died just before what would have been her 18th birthday.
Police seize 11 long guns, ammunition and more in Mayfield and Johnstown searches
Two people were arrested as a result of search warrants executed in Mayfield and Johnstown
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs officials meet with bar owners to discuss downtown security
The City of Saratoga Springs is seeking input from bar and restaurant owners as it looks for ways to curb late-night violence downtown. On Thursday afternoon, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim, both Democrats, met with a coalition of bar and restaurant owners. “We’re trying...
Otter Holds Albany in its Fearful Grip
Albany just can't seem to get a break from these animals. Last month the city had a rogue bunny. This time around, an otter has citizens fleeing in terror. The Albany Water Department sent out a tweet warning the good people of Albany about this furry fiend:. Thinking of going...
Police investigating fatal pedestrian car accident in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that took place Sunday evening. The crash took place on I-890. Around 8:07 p.m., police responded to I-890’s exit five off-ramp in Schenectady for reports of a person with severe injuries, after they were allegedly struck by a car. Police say their investigation […]
Lost hunter rescued in Fulton County
Multiple fire and police agencies successfully rescued a lost hunter in Fulton County Wednesday evening.
Rotterdam man struck by car, police trying to locate driver
The Rotterdam Police Department are currently trying to locate an unknown driver who allegedly struck a pedestrian early Sunday morning.
Collar City Mushrooms brings mushroom magic with Troy farm
Avery Stempel is the Founder and Primary Pleurotus of Collar City Mushrooms. The Troy-based location serves as an indoor urban vertical mushroom farm, production facility, mycological education center, and community gathering space.
Albany man pleads not guilty in fatal hit-and-run
The man accused in a fatal hit-and-run in October was arraigned in Albany County Court.
