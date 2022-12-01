ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special election to be held in PA 27th District

By Justin Glowacki
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has approved a special election to be held following Senator John Gordner’s resignation on Wednesday.

The lieutenant governor’s media release states Gordner resigned during Wednesday’s senate session so he could accept a new position elsewhere.

Gordner has served the 27th District since 2003.

The special election will take place on January 31 in order to fill the seat as soon as possible.

Courtesy of vote.pa.gov

The Pennsylvania Senate 27th District covers Columbia, Northumberland, Montour, and Snyder counties and some parts of Luzerne County.

